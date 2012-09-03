The full list of rankings BII can be seen below.

The ratings reflect the strong support from its parent company that has a higher rating, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; 'A-' / Stable) take into account the strategic positioning as part of BII Maybank regional portfolio. Support Rating of '2 'also takes into account the strong integration between BII and Maybank in a few important things include credit policy, risk management, operations and IT systems. Viability Rating 'bb' reflects the financial position of the bank is moderate in terms of asset quality, profitability and capital as well as the support of the parent company's ordinary.

Rating subordinated bonds rated below the two-notch ratings BII National at 'AAA (idn)', one notch for the loss severity and a notch for the risk of non-performance.

Maybank has a long-term plan to develop the BII as one of the key platforms of regional growth given the growth potential of Indonesia. Maybank BII continues to transfer its expertise to generating synergies in various fields such as in the areas of treasury, corporate banking, credit cards, wealth management, Islamic banking, human resources, insurance and risk management.

Asset quality has improved with the loan ratio (NPL) fell to 2.1% at end-June 2012 (June 2011: 2.5%) due to loan growth and improved economic conditions. Fitch expects BII to maintain good asset quality, supported by improved risk management framework and the involvement of active management of Maybank.

The ratio of earnings to total assets (ROA) BII lower than rata2 industry, which is affected by its subsidiary WOM Finance, which owns a 65% stake in BII. Profitability of the main activities of the banking and auto business under BII Finance improved so that consolidated ROA rose to 1.2% in the first half of 2012 (2011: 0.8%). In Fitch's view, the financial profile BII will be able to join up if WOM Finance profitability improved in line with business growth and improvement in asset quality in the past two or three years.

Profile BII adequate capital with a capital adequacy ratio of 12:56% at end-June 2012 and the core capital adequacy ratio of 9.21%. Fitch understands that Maybank planning a capital increase in the first half of 2013 to support the growth plans of BII. In Fitch's view, BII has improved funding structure by issuing bonds and ongoing efforts to increase the share of low-fund accounts and savings.

Established in 1959, BII is the ninth largest bank in Indonesia with a market share of 2.6% of system assets.

BII ratings are as follows:

- Rating Long-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'BBB', outlook stable

- Rating Short-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)', outlook stable

- Rating Senior Bonds stage II/2012 maximum of 2 trillion dollars given at 'AAA (idn)'

- Rating Subordinated Bonds II/2012 stage a maximum of 1 trillion rupiah given at 'AA (idn)'

- Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable I/2011 4 trillion rupiah affirmed 'AAA (idn)'

- Rating Program Bonds Sustainable Subrodinasi I/2011 $ 2 trillion affirmed 'AA (idn)'

- Ranking Senior Bonds maximum I/2011 stage 2 trillion rupiah affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'

- Subordinated Bond Rating I/2011 maximum phase amounted to 500 billion rupiah affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

- Subordinated Bond Rating of 1.5 trillion rupiah I/2011 affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

- Ranking support in '2 '

- Ranked viability in' bb '