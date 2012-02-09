Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has today said that Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI, 'A-'/Stable) proposed USD fixed rate callable perpetual securities are unlikely to receive any equity credit in the agency's corporate credit analysis on CKI as per Fitch's methodology for treatment of hybrid securities.

The perpetual securities are to be issued by Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM, 'AA-'/Stable/ 'F1+') on a fiduciary basis on behalf of CKI. The proceeds from the securities issue will be used to purchase shares of CKI and held by BNYM on behalf of the holders of the perpetual securities. CKI is, however, responsible for the payment of interest. Under certain circumstances, including calling of the perpetual securities by CKI and event-driven redemption of the securities, CKI is obliged to make good any shortfall from net proceeds from the sale of shares of CKI with BNYM as per the swap agreement to be executed between CKI and BNYM.

As per the proposed structure, any deferral of coupons on the hybrid securities is subject to a three month look-back on distributions on parity and junior securities. This feature negates any equity credit under Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 15 December 2011.

CKI has the option to redeem the securities in 2014 (approximately two years from issue) using the proceeds from sale of CKI shares with BNYM. Fitch typically does not provide any equity credit to hybrid securities if the effective remaining maturity of the hybrid securities is less than five years. Although CKI has the option to redeem the securities in 2014, as per the terms of the issuance, any redemption will largely be met by the sale of shares already issued; as such, Fitch is neutral on this feature as far as equity credit is concerned.

Fitch will treat the principal of the proposed hybrid securities as 100% debt and all interest payments in calculating leverage and interest coverage ratios in its analysis of CKI.

Fitch does not rate the proposed hybrid issue. However, the agency typically rates subordinated hybrid securities with loss-absorption features at least two notches below the Issuer Default Rating of the issuer.