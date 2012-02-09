(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Malana Power Company Limited's (MPCL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed MPCL's INR2,586.9m long-term bank loans at 'Fitch A-(ind)' and its INR250m secured non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'. The NCD rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).

The ratings continue to factor in the robust operating performance of MPCL's 10-year-old operational 86MW merchant power plant, as reflected in its increased power generation of 334 million units (MUs) in the financial year ending March 2011 (FY11) compared with 306MUs in FY10. This is attributed to better hydrological conditions in FY11, though the generation is below the design energy of 371MUs per annum.

MPCL's ratings also derive strength from the successful commissioning of its 88%-owned subsidiary's - AD Hydro Power Limited (ADHPL, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable) - Allain tunnel in July 2010. ADHPL's second tunnel - the Duhangan tunnel - is likely to be commissioned by March 2012 without further cost-overruns. MPCL had invested INR4929m as equity and INR4370m as sub-debt loan into ADHPL at end-FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the single-asset nature of the company, its lack of long-term power purchase agreements, reliance on short-term power markets, and volatility in merchant power prices. Net average selling price per unit of power declined to INR5.3/unit in FY11 (FY10: INR6.4/unit), leading to lower operating profits. The ratings also factor in the corporate guarantee extended by MPCL to the senior lenders of ADHPL for a long-term debt of about INR10.1bn (subject to an annual liability cap of INR800m).

MPCL in FY11 made a provision of INR360m to write-off license fees paid to the government of Himachal Pradesh (HP) for the Bara-Bangal project, as construction has been delayed because the project land falls under the Dhauladhar wildlife sanctuary. The company also waived off interest of INR247.9m in FY11 for the 17 September 2010 to 31 March 2011 period. MPCL has further decided not to charge any interest from ADHPL till its operations become profitable.

Negative rating guidelines include a decrease in realizations per unit and/or low power generation and/or additional debt-funded capex for additional hydro plants leading to adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA exceeding 5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an increase in realizations per unit and/or high power generation and/or absence of any debt-funded capex leading to an adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA of below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

MPCL was founded and is promoted by Bhilwara Energy Limited (part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, which owns 51% of the common equity) and SN Power, Norway. The company owns and operates an 86MW run-of-the-river hydroelectric plant in the Kullu district of HP. In FY11, the company reported revenues of INR1.39bn (FY10: INR1.56bn), an EBITDA of INR1.21bn (FY10: INR1.42bn), and a profit-after-tax of INR434m (FY10: INR983m).