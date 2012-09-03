(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned a 'BB' debt
rating and an 'ruAA' Russia national scale rating to the five-year amortizing senior unsecured
bond of up to Russian ruble 2 billion (about $62 million) that the Russian City of
Novosibirsk (BB/Positive/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA') plans to issue.
We are assigning a '3' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the debtholders in the event
of a payment default.
The bond will have fixed-rate coupons of between a maximum of 9.59% and a
minimum of 6.54% (with the first coupon at 8.44%), and an amortizing repayment
schedule. In 2014, 30% of the bond is scheduled for redemption, a further 50%
should be repaid in 2015, 10% in 2016, and the remaining 10% in 2017. The bond
will be placed on Sept. 7, 2012.
The ratings on Novosibirsk are constrained by its limited financial
flexibility and predictability and low economic productivity. The ratings are
supported by Novosibirsk's moderate debt; prudent debt management, resulting
in a favorable debt profile; and relatively diverse economy.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The '3' recovery rating on the bond is based on a hypothetical scenario,
where, in our view, a default would be triggered by the city's inability to
refinance, for instance as a consequence of turmoil in domestic financial
markets that would become inaccessible for local and regional governments
(LRGs). This scenario would likely be exacerbated by economic difficulties in
the city's economy that could result in a weaker budgetary performance and an
increasing debt burden, as well as sizable short-term debt.
The recovery rating is supported by the importance of access to capital
markets for Novosibirsk, which is one of the most visible borrowers in
municipal capital and domestic bank lending markets. The recovery rating is
constrained by a lack of assets available for the city to sell, weak budgetary
flexibility, our view that the federal and oblast government's ability to bail
out the city is limited, and the lack of an institutional framework for LRG
defaults.
