Rationale
We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our view that SIZH's
"significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria defines the term, could
weaken over the next two years if economic conditions remain subdued. We
expect revenue from SIZH's toll roads, its dominant business, to be lower than
we anticipated over the next 12 months, intensifying the pressure on the
profile.
We expect traffic growth at most of SIZH's toll roads to remain positive, but
it will be lower than we had expected due to slower economic growth in
Shenzhen. We anticipate that changes to the government's toll rate policy will
have an added impact on revenue growth.
Moderate growth in toll revenue would limit SIZH's ability to deleverage over
the next 12 months, in our opinion. A potential decline in its balance sheet
capacity would also limit the company's ability to incur capital expenditure
above that planned or to withstand adverse economic conditions. We
nevertheless note that the company's logistics business continues to perform
well and is rapidly expanding.
Our base case is predicated on some recovery in economic conditions in the
second half of 2012, moderate single-digit growth in toll revenues, and about
20% growth in the logistics business over the next 12-24 months. Our ratings
also factor in the revised toll pricing policy and assume steady-state toll
prices. SZIH's financial strength is likely to remain below our expectation
for the ratings, based on the above assumptions and somewhat lower capital
expenditure than we previously expected. But we anticipate that the company's
financial strength can begin to recover from 2013, as reflected in stronger
credit protection measures, subject to the performance of the toll roads.
Liquidity
We assess SZIH's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. The
company's stable cash flows from toll road operations and its discretionary
capital expenditures for expansion of the logistics business support our view.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- Net liquidity sources should remain positive and the company will
still be in compliance with financial covenants in its debt documents even if
EBITDA declines 15%.
-- Near-term liquidity sources include a cash balance of Hong Kong dollar
(HK$) 4,917 million as of June 30 2012, our forecast of funds from operations
of about HK$2.4 billion, and committed bank facilities.
-- Near-term liquidity uses include debt maturities of about HK$606
million in the second half of 2012, committed capital expenditure, and
estimated annual dividend payouts. We believe the company has greater
flexibility for capital expenditure on the expansion of the logistics business
than for maintenance of toll roads.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential pressure on the financial risk
profile of SZIH over the next year or two if economic conditions remain
subdued. It reflects lower-than-earlier-expected revenue growth over the next
12 to 24 months from toll roads, the company's dominant business.
We may lower the rating if revenues remain below our forecast and strains
SIZH's financial risk profile. This would be shown in a ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt that remains below 13%-15% on a sustained
basis. We believe this could happen if revenue growth is flat or lower in the
second half of 2012 on a year-on-year basis and doesn't pick up by more than
5% in 2013. Our view assumes that the company's capital spending and
investments remain broadly in line with our forecasts. However, we believe
there is some uncertainty over the capital spending due to redevelopment
projects in the Quianhai area or further financial support to Shenzhen
Airlines, 49% owned by the company. These factors could accelerate the
downward pressure on the ratings.
We may revise the outlook back to stable if the company's FFO to total debt
stabilizes above 15% over the next 12-18 months. This could materialize if:
(1) revenue growth is significantly higher than our base-case expectations,
backed by a recovery in the economy and trade volume in Shenzhen; or (2) the
company takes appropriate steps to revise its capital growth plan to minimize
the impact on its financial risk profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/--/-- cnA/--/--
Senior Unsecured cnBBB+ cnA-
Ratings Affirmed
Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB-