(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has given the long-term national rating program Senior Bonds Sustainable PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'AAA (idn)' / Stable) for up to 8 trillion rupiah in AAA (idn).

Fitch has also assigned a rating 'AAA (idn)' to the Senior Bonds Sustainable Program Phase I CIMB Niaga 2012 amounted to a maximum of 2 trillion rupiah, which was published under the Senior Bonds Sustainable Program. Proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund expansion.

Terms and conditions of the program will depend on the approval of the regulator.

CIMB Niaga's rankings reflect the strong institutional support from its parent, CIMB Group, CIMB Bank which are rated 'BBB +' / stable.

Fitch notes that there is no guarantee that the bonds issued under this program in the future will be rated or ranked for specific instrument issued under this program will be the same as the top-ranked continuous bond program that has been given.

According to the regulations in Indonesia, CIMB Niaga is required to issue debt instruments under this program no later than within two years.

Founded in 1955, CIMB Niaga is Indonesia's fifth largest bank in terms of assets, loans and funding. As at December 31, 2011, CIMB Group, the second largest banking group in Malaysia, has a level of ownership of the CIMB Niaga amounting to 97.9%.