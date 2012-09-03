(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Katowice's Long-term foreign and
local currency ratings at 'A-' and assigned a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(pol)'. All
ratings have Stable Outlooks.
The affirmation and 'AA+(pol)' National Rating reflects Katowice's continued
good, albeit declining operating performance, high liquidity buffer, which
supports debt servicing, a wealthy economy and tax base. The ratings also take
into account projected moderate growth of the city's direct and indirect debt in
2012-2014.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will maintain
good operating performance in the medium term, despite persistent pressure on
operating spending. This will ensure healthy debt servicing.
Continued good operating performance, with declining pressure on debt-funded
capex could trigger a positive rating action. However, the city's Long-term
foreign currency rating is constrained by the sovereign rating. Conversely, a
negative rating action could result if the city's debt coverage exceeds six
years resulting from a sustained deterioration in the operating margin, far
below Fitch's expectations and/or significant rise of Katowice's net direct
risk.
Fitch notes a declining trend in the city's operating performance since 2007,
although it is still better than the majority of Polish cities. In 2011, the
operating balance was PLN185m, or 14.4% of operating revenue, and covered debt
service 10x. Fitch expects the city to maintain the operating margin above 13%
of operating revenue in the medium term. This would correspond on average to
about PLN186m of operating balance, which should comfortably cover (by 4x-5x)
growing debt service following the expected growth in debt.
Katowice's liquidity has historically been sound, with average cash at the
city's account well over PLN450m in 2010-2011, which resulted in a negative net
debt position for the city. In Fitch's view, the city's liquidity buffer should
be partially absorbed by capex in 2012-2014, but it will still remain high.
Fitch forecasts that due to investments Katowice's debt may grow to PLN700m by
2014 from PLN376m at end-2011, but it should not exceed moderate for
international standards 50% of current revenue. The city has already secured all
the debt financing necessary for its 2012-2014 investments, contracting
long-term loans from the European Investment Bank and from the Council of Europe
Development Bank.
Katowice is one of the largest Polish cities (around 309,000 inhabitants) and
the capital of the Slaskie voivodship, Poland's third-wealthiest and most highly
industrialised region. In 2009, the per capita gross regional product for the
Katowickie sub-region was above PLN51,770 (EUR12,350), exceeding the national
average by 47%.