UPDATE 2-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 09 Dolphin Energy Limited
* Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Dolphin Energy's new bonds; stable outlook
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.