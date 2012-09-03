(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Agri Securities S.r.l. and two Agricart Finance Italian mixed-lease transactions, as follows:

Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2006 (Agri Securities 2006)

EUR40.7m class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR103.5m class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2008 (Agri Securities 2008)

EUR343.4m class A notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR136.4m class B notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

Agricart 4 Finance Series 2007 (Agricart 2007)

EUR350m class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR58.5m class A2 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Agricart 4 Finance Series 2009 (Agricart 2009)

EUR327m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

The performance of the transactions is largely below the agency's expectations and, as shown by the high, rising delinquency levels, connected to the macroeconomic conditions in Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2'). The Outlook on the sovereign constrains the Outlooks on the 'AAAsf' rated tranches.

The affirmation of Agri Securities 2006 reflects the continued de-leveraging of the notes (the class A notes are at 4.9% of their original value), sufficient mitigation of commingling risk, payment interruption risk and the high credit enhancement (CE) levels. The CE available to the class B notes was the main driver of the revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Excess spread net of losses is still positive, although delinquencies have increased over the past year, a trend common for all four transactions.

Agri Securities 2008 is the worst performing transaction of the four. Delinquencies have been on an increasing trend for two years and reached an all-time high of 11% on the last interest payment date in June 2012, when the cumulative default rate (CDR) reached 9.4%, almost three times Fitch's original expectation. Excess spread, as per the transaction documentation, has been trapped since March 2011, and this helped clear the balance of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) that the transaction had over H211. Overall, the agency considers available CE as sufficient to sustain the current ratings, although the Outlook remains Negative given the worsening performance.

Agricart 2007 has had a stable excess spread ratio and CDR, although the latter increased over the past year and was at 5.5%, ie 1.2% above Fitch's expectations, as of June 2012. In addition, delinquencies have been increasing over the past four quarters and reached 6% in June, a trend that was the main driver of the revision of the Outlook on the class A2 notes to Negative. The transaction has an eight-year revolving period scheduled to end in 2016, although there are performance triggers that soften this risk.

The affirmation of Agricart 2009 reflects that its performance is in line with Fitch's expectations. It also reflects the positive excess spread and the low delinquency levels compared with the other transactions.