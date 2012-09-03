(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Agri Securities S.r.l. and two Agricart
Finance Italian mixed-lease transactions, as follows:
Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2006 (Agri Securities 2006)
EUR40.7m class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR103.5m class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2008 (Agri Securities 2008)
EUR343.4m class A notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR136.4m class B notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
Agricart 4 Finance Series 2007 (Agricart 2007)
EUR350m class A1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR58.5m class A2 affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Agricart 4 Finance Series 2009 (Agricart 2009)
EUR327m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
The performance of the transactions is largely below the agency's expectations
and, as shown by the high, rising delinquency levels, connected to the
macroeconomic conditions in Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2'). The Outlook on the
sovereign constrains the Outlooks on the 'AAAsf' rated tranches.
The affirmation of Agri Securities 2006 reflects the continued de-leveraging of
the notes (the class A notes are at 4.9% of their original value), sufficient
mitigation of commingling risk, payment interruption risk and the high credit
enhancement (CE) levels. The CE available to the class B notes was the main
driver of the revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Excess spread net
of losses is still positive, although delinquencies have increased over the past
year, a trend common for all four transactions.
Agri Securities 2008 is the worst performing transaction of the four.
Delinquencies have been on an increasing trend for two years and reached an
all-time high of 11% on the last interest payment date in June 2012, when the
cumulative default rate (CDR) reached 9.4%, almost three times Fitch's original
expectation. Excess spread, as per the transaction documentation, has been
trapped since March 2011, and this helped clear the balance of the principal
deficiency ledger (PDL) that the transaction had over H211. Overall, the agency
considers available CE as sufficient to sustain the current ratings, although
the Outlook remains Negative given the worsening performance.
Agricart 2007 has had a stable excess spread ratio and CDR, although the latter
increased over the past year and was at 5.5%, ie 1.2% above Fitch's
expectations, as of June 2012. In addition, delinquencies have been increasing
over the past four quarters and reached 6% in June, a trend that was the main
driver of the revision of the Outlook on the class A2 notes to Negative. The
transaction has an eight-year revolving period scheduled to end in 2016,
although there are performance triggers that soften this risk.
The affirmation of Agricart 2009 reflects that its performance is in line with
Fitch's expectations. It also reflects the positive excess spread and the low
delinquency levels compared with the other transactions.