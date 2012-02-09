Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest 10-minute "ClearThinking for Investors" preview podcast on EMEA corporate ratings at 15:00 GMT today, Thursday 9 February 2012.

-- Committee Previews

The podcast includes a pre-committee preview of rating trajectories from the lead Fitch analysts on:

- Siemens, taking into account 2012 cash flows following their weak first quarter

(listen from 0:35)

- Carlsberg, with our views on their long march through a hostile Russian drinks market in 2012 and 2013

(listen from 2:18)

- BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Anglo American, including M&A risk for the sector

(listen from 7:01)

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background & Contacts

The podcast was recorded on February 7, 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 15:00 GMT today at: