(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- UniCredit Bulbank AD ----------------------------------- 03-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Sep-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================