(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
'AA+' long-term rating and positive outlook to Tennessee's
series 2012A tax-exempt general obligation (GO) refunding bonds.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA+' rating
and positive outlook on the state's GO bonds.
"The state's economy, while closely mirroring the U.S.
macroeconomic struggles, has had some high-profile positive job
announcements and a housing market that although still suffering
from the impact of the recession compares favorably with
nationwide levels," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John
Sugden-Castillo.
The long-term rating on Tennessee reflects our opinion of
the state's:
-- Adequate reserves that are projected to grow based on
fiscal 2012 year-to-date performance and the proposed fiscal
2013 budget.
-- Decades-long record of funding 100% of the annual
required contribution (ARC) to the state retirement system; and
-- Low debt burden and limited future bonding plans.
The state's full faith and credit pledge secures the GO
bonds. Management has indicated it plans to uses the proceeds of
the series 2012A GO bonds to refund tax-exempt GO debt
outstanding. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the state had approximately
$2.07 billion (unaudited) in GO bonds outstanding and
approximately $124 million (unaudited) in CP notes.
The positive outlook reflects the ongoing rebound of the
state's key tax revenues, specifically the sales tax. Strong
economic performance had allowed Tennessee to build up its
reserves through the beginning of the recession. Through the
recession, the state relied on base budget reductions, revenue
enhancements, and the use of its revenue fluctuation reserves.
As the economy rebounds, management plans to start rebuilding
its reserves in fiscal 2012 and the long-term financial plan in
the fiscal 2013 budget proposes to rebuild reserves to more
healthy levels while still demonstrating active cost containment
measures. Should the state be successful in meeting its
forecast, all other things equal, we believe a 'AAA' rating
would be achievable over the outlook horizon. The state has
historically demonstrated active budget management, which will
be especially important in light of the potential for additional
economic and budgetary pressures that might result from the
implementation of the Budget Control Act of 2011.Conversely,
should the federal reductions be so large or have a
disproportionate effect on Tennessee's economy as to undermine
its revenue performance, absent sufficient adjustments by the
state to its budget, we could revise the outlook to stable. We
will continue to monitor these effects as they materialize, with
a particular focus on the state's ability to absorb these
reductions while maintaining structural balance.
