(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 09 - Ratings of EMEA consumer securitisations have
remained broadly stable despite macroeconomic turbulence and the resulting
pressure on asset performance, with more of the same likely this year, Fitch
Ratings says in its latest EMEA Structured Finance Snapshot.
Over 2,000 tranches backed by residential mortgage loans, credit card
receivables, auto loans and unsecured consumer loans were outstanding at the
onset of the credit crisis in July 2007. Fitch has downgraded approximately a
quarter of these, with negative rating actions concentrated in lower-rated
tranches. Nearly one-third of tranches have paid in full; Fitch has either
affirmed or upgraded the remainder of the tranches from their ratings in July
2007.
In contrast, downgrades of securitisations backed by commercial assets, such as
CMBS, structured credit and commercial ABS transactions, have not only been more
severe, but have also affected a higher proportion of tranches. Half of the
tranches outstanding in July 2007 have been downgraded; less than 15% have been
either affirmed or upgraded from their ratings at the onset of the credit
crisis.
Fitch expects asset performance to continue to vary significantly between
consumer and commercial assets in 2012. However, this does not necessarily
translate into more significant downgrades for securitisations of commercial
assets. Current ratings already reflect the agency's expectation of further
performance deterioration; this often follows from downgrades earlier in the
cycle. Consequently, while the rating migration of consumer and commercial
transactions has diverged significantly since the onset of the credit crisis,
Fitch does not expect the gap between the two to increase significantly in the
coming year. This is also reflected in the agency's overall stable outlook for
European structured finance transactions in 2012.
Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides a detailed analysis of developments in the
structured finance sector and was created in response to investor requests for
high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis. The
Performance & Outlook section includes transition matrices for European
structured finance since the onset of the credit crisis, as well as a comparison
of performance across asset classes and rating categories.
This report covers the EMEA region, with a separate report covering US
structured finance, and is available here