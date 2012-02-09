(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Ratings of EMEA consumer securitisations have remained broadly stable despite macroeconomic turbulence and the resulting pressure on asset performance, with more of the same likely this year, Fitch Ratings says in its latest EMEA Structured Finance Snapshot.

Over 2,000 tranches backed by residential mortgage loans, credit card receivables, auto loans and unsecured consumer loans were outstanding at the onset of the credit crisis in July 2007. Fitch has downgraded approximately a quarter of these, with negative rating actions concentrated in lower-rated tranches. Nearly one-third of tranches have paid in full; Fitch has either affirmed or upgraded the remainder of the tranches from their ratings in July 2007.

In contrast, downgrades of securitisations backed by commercial assets, such as CMBS, structured credit and commercial ABS transactions, have not only been more severe, but have also affected a higher proportion of tranches. Half of the tranches outstanding in July 2007 have been downgraded; less than 15% have been either affirmed or upgraded from their ratings at the onset of the credit crisis.

Fitch expects asset performance to continue to vary significantly between consumer and commercial assets in 2012. However, this does not necessarily translate into more significant downgrades for securitisations of commercial assets. Current ratings already reflect the agency's expectation of further performance deterioration; this often follows from downgrades earlier in the cycle. Consequently, while the rating migration of consumer and commercial transactions has diverged significantly since the onset of the credit crisis, Fitch does not expect the gap between the two to increase significantly in the coming year. This is also reflected in the agency's overall stable outlook for European structured finance transactions in 2012.

Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector and was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis. The Performance & Outlook section includes transition matrices for European structured finance since the onset of the credit crisis, as well as a comparison of performance across asset classes and rating categories.

