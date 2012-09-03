Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STORM 2012-IV B.V.'s
notes expected ratings, as follows:
EUR150,000,000 floating-rate senior class A1 mortgage-backed notes:
'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
EUR550,000,000 floating-rate senior class A2 mortgage-backed notes:
'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
EUR13,300,000 floating-rate mezzanine class B mortgage-backed notes:
'AA-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
EUR11,100,000 floating-rate mezzanine class C mortgage-backed notes:
'BBB+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;
EUR12,500,000 floating-rate junior class D mortgage-backed notes: 'BB+sf(EXP)';
Outlook Stable;
EUR7,400,000 floating-rate non-collateralised class E notes: 'BBsf(EXP)';
Outlook Stable.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying
collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting
procedures used by the seller and the servicer and the transaction's sound legal
structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
This transaction is a true sale securitisation of Dutch residential mortgage
loans, originated and sold by Obvion N.V. (not rated). Since 10th May 2012,
Obvion is 100% owned by Rabobank Group ('AA'/Stable/'F1+') and has an
established track record as a mortgage lender and issuer of securitisations in
the Netherlands. This is the 21st transaction issued under the STORM series
since 2003.
Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 6.0%, which is provided by
subordination and a non-amortising reserve fund equal to 1.0% at closing. The
transaction benefits from an amortising liquidity facility of 2.0% at closing, a
build-up of the reserve fund to 1.3% and an interest rate swap providing an
excess margin of 50 basis points.
The transaction is backed by a four year seasoned non-revolving portfolio
consisting of prime residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA)
original loan-to-market-value (LTMV) of 81.0% and a WA debt-to-income ratio
(DTI) of 30.8%, both of which are typical for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS
transactions. The provisional pool composition is similar to the previous STORM
transactions. The purchase of further advances into the pool is allowed after
closing subject to stringent conditions.
Both the STORM series as well as Obvion's loan book have shown stable
performance in terms of arrears and losses. The 90+ days arrears of the previous
Fitch-rated transactions have been mostly lower than the Dutch Index throughout
the life of the deals.
Rabobank fulfils a number of roles, including collection account provider,
guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, liquidity facility provider and
commingling guarantor and therefore this transaction relies strongly on the
creditworthiness of Rabobank. In addition Rabobank acts as back-up swap
counterparty through its London branch. Fitch considers that the swap provides a
certain degree of liquidity and credit support in this transaction and the
replacement of the swap would likely be at a high cost, due to the nature of the
swap structure, which in turn may affect the interest waterfall.
Although the notification trigger is set below the 'A' level, the agency did not
consider the risk of a loss of funds due to commingling or disruption of
payments in the cash flow analysis, as Fitch considers that this risk is
mitigated by means of a commingling guarantee provided by Rabobank. In addition
the transaction is not exposed to the risk of deposit set-off or other claims.
Fitch judges further set-off risks in this transaction to be minimal due to the
structural mitigants in place in relation to construction deposit, savings and
investment set-off as well as the limited proportion of insurance loans included
in the provisional portfolio. For the 6.6% insurance loans included in the
provisional pool Fitch did incorporate in its analysis the risk that borrowers
might exercise set-off following the failure of insurance providers.
Obvion provided Fitch with loan-by-loan information on the provisional portfolio
as of 30 June 2012. All of the data fields included in the pool cut were of
solid quality and Obvion provided additional information for mortgage loans
based on the income of two borrowers. Fitch reviewed an Agreed Upon Procedures
(AUP) report regarding the data provided by the arranger. The agency believes
the sample size, the relevance of the tested fields, and the limited number of
material error findings suggests the originator provided an acceptable quality
of data. In addition, Fitch conducted its own file review, consisting of 15
loans selected from the provisional transaction portfolio. The agency discovered
no errors or unexpected results.
Based on the received repossession data, analysis showed that the performance
was in line with Fitch's standard Dutch RMBS assumptions; therefore, Fitch did
not adjust its quick sale, market value decline or foreclosure timing
assumptions.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 7 June 2012, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands", dated 14 June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency
assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions
under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate
scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand
loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without
incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by
the legal final maturity.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report
which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: STORM 2012-IV B.V.