Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings' Sovereign Credit Briefing series in Asia concluded today in Singapore. This followed presentations by the agency's senior analysts as well as lively interactive sessions with investors and other market participants.

Among the key issues discussed were the potential outcomes to the eurozone debt crisis, the economic and credit outlook for China and India and the United States' 'AAA' rating.

Tony Stringer, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Global Sovereigns and Supranationals, said, "The eurozone sovereign debt crisis is likely to be prolonged and punctuated by episodes of extreme volatility. Although the risk of a break-up has increased and much work still has to be done by policy-makers, Fitch expects that no systemically important country will be allowed to default or leave the eurozone."

Overall, Fitch expects a weak and hesitant global recovery, hampered by efforts to reduce private and public sector indebtedness in the high-income economies. Growth looks set to strengthen in the US, while the eurozone faces stagnation and the key question for China is the extent of slowdown in 2012. Risks to global financial stability emerging from the eurozone are a key source of concern for the outlook.

Andrew Colquhoun, Senior Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, commented, "Emerging Asia's sovereign creditworthiness is strengthening relative to the traditionally higher-rated high-income economies. Favourable fundamentals in many economies, including strong external balance sheets and relatively low public debt, help explain the region's outperformance. A key risk for the region is a sharp drop in the availability of trade finance, which could depress trade volumes and spark a sharper slowdown. In high-income Asia, Japan's creditworthiness is under pressure from high and rising public debt and anaemic growth prospects."

An audience poll conducted by Fitch during the conference showed how the Asia-Pacific financial community views key economic issues. The majority (77%) of the respondents think the most likely outcome for the eurozone is "muddling through to some form of hybrid position between the two extremes" of a break-up of the eurozone and a full fiscal and political union. More than two-thirds (71%) of them do not envisage the renminbi becoming a fully convertible currency in the next five years.

There is a mixed reaction to what the single biggest risk to the global economy in 2012 is other than the eurozone crisis. Close to one-third (30%) of those polled say it is oil price shocks from Middle East tensions, while about a quarter (26%) cite a "hard landing" in China. According to 42% of the respondents, Germany (instead of the US, UK or China) will be the highest-rated sovereign in five years.

The Sovereign Credit Briefing was also successfully held in Beijing and Hong Kong, at a time when issuers, bankers and investors value independent opinions to help overcome unprecedented financial challenges.