(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Sogo Synergy Pvt Ltd (SSPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. SSPL's INR50m fund-based working capital limits have also been assigned a 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect SSPL's continuous over-utilisation of its fund-based limits during the last 12 months till December 2011. The company's tight liquidity position is due to the working capital intensive nature of its business and weak operating performance in H1FY12 (financial year ending March). As of 30 September 2011, the company carried high levels of inventory and advances.

The ratings also reflect the company's small scale of operations (revenue for H1FY12: INR72.8m), limited track record in the IT industry and exposure to currency risk.

Positive rating guidelines include regularisation in the utilisation of the fund-based facility for at least two quarters.

SSPL is engaged in the reselling and rental of IT hardware. In H1FY12, it reported an EBITDA of INR6.5m and a profit after tax of INR1.2m