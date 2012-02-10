Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings will shortly release its High Yield - "Month Ahead" Call for February. This month the Fitch team discusses recent developments for European high yield bond issuance, as well as the main topics to be addressed at the next reviews of issuers Rexel SA ('BB-'/Positive) and Virgin Media Inc ('BB+'/Stable).

The podcast features Julian Crush, Senior Director Leveraged Finance, Matthias Volkmer, Director Leveraged Finance, Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director Retail Leisure and Consumer Products and Damien Chew, Senior Director Telecoms, Media and Technology. The current trend for European speculative grade issuers accessing US investor liquidity and the prospect for 'B' range issuers being able to issue in the European high yield market are discussed.

The podcast also features a pre-committee preview from the lead Fitch analysts on:

- Rexel's insulation from cyclical swings (listen from 5:55)

- Virgin Media's challenges in the UK marketplace (listen from 8:54)

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

The podcast was recorded on 7 February 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 10:00 GMT today at: