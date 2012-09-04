(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 04 -

Summary analysis -- Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company -- 04-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Saudi Arabia

Primary SIC: Operative

Builders

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

20-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company (DAAR) reflects the group's exposure to cyclical and capital intensive property development activities. This risk, in our opinion, is exacerbated by: The limited market for presales and the absence of land optioning (which is not Sharia-compliant); the relatively immature, opaque, and highly fragmented housing market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+); the volatility of revenues from land sales which typically depend on a small number of large transactions; and potential execution risks from the group's increasingly large projects. The rating also reflects DAAR's financial risk profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be "aggressive" due to relatively high financial leverage and what we consider as the company's below-average governance structure and processes.

These weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Saudi Arabia's favorable demographic and economic fundamentals and DAAR's fairly strong market position, sizable and conservatively valued land bank, market knowledge, and consistently high margins.