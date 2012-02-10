(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings says that China-based Fufeng Group Limited's (Fufeng, 'BB'/Stable) profit warning issued for its FY2011 financial results does not have an immediate rating impact on the food and beverage company's ratings.

The company said its net profit FY2011 is expected to decrease y-o-y due to issues such as more expensive raw material costs, higher fixed costs from a new production plant and increasing financing charges. Based on Fitch's estimates after factoring in deterioration in Fufeng's performance in FY2011 due to the abovementioned reasons, its financials are expected to be still within the agency's rating case forecast.

However, Fufeng has limited headroom for further deterioration in profitability and leverage before breaching its negative rating guidelines of gross margins below 15% (FY10: 24.4%) and financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) above 2.5x (FY10: 0.57x) on a sustained basis.

Fitch also notes that Fufeng has RMB1.03bn out-of-the-money convertible bond with a put option on 1 April 2013. The company is securing alternate funding for the likely exercise of the option. Fitch will continue to monitor this process and any delay in securing refinancing may negatively impact the ratings.