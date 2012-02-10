(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'A-' from 'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Korea Exchange Bank (KEB). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Dec. 6, 2011, following Hana Financial Group's (HFG; not rated) announcement of its potential acquisition of KEB. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating on KEB. The outlook on the long-term rating on KEB is stable. We also affirmed the 'A/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on Hana Bank. The outlook on Hana is stable.

The rating actions reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the impact of HFG's acquisition on KEB as well as Hana, following HFG's announcement of the deal's closing on Feb. 10, 2012. HFG's total stake in KEB now stands at 57.27%, which cost the group Korean won (KRW) 4.395 trillion.

The CreditWatch resolution and the upgrade of KEB reflect our view that it is a "highly strategic" subsidiary of the enlarged HFG, and it is likely to receive strong group support under most circumstances. In our view, KEB is likely to be further integrated into HFG in the medium term and will play an important role in achieving the group's long-term corporate vision. As it stands, KEB is the second-largest entity in HFG after Hana in terms of capitalization and total assets, and is highly likely to be a very significant profit contributor to the group.

We note that KEB will also improve HFG's business diversification, as KEB brings a strong foreign exchange and international trade finance business into the group. Furthermore, HFG's credit card business could also be strengthened by KEB's credit card unit. In terms of market share in deposits, HFG's estimated share of the domestic market will reach about 10%, making it the second-largest banking group in the domestic banking system.

The rating affirmation on Hana is based on our expectations that both Hana and HFG will be able to maintain their financial profiles after the acquisition of KEB. The impact of the acquisition on the group's capitalization is within our expectations. We have incorporated two notches of extraordinary government support in the ratings on Hana because we view Hana as a financial institution with high systemic importance in Korea.

In our opinion, integration and execution risks, including potential labor issues, cannot be ruled out. Although such issues, including response from KEB's labor unions, could slow down KEB's integration into HFG, we do not expect them to put significant pressure on HFG and KEB's brand image, operations, and credit profile. The group has announced its intention to keep KEB as a separate entity at least in the near term.

The stable outlooks on both Hana and KEB reflect our view that both banks will be able to manage potential credit risks and maintain their capitalization (in terms of Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio of 5%-7%) for the next 24 months.

The ratings on both KEB and Hana may come under downward pressure if integration and execution risks lead to significant negative impact on the banks' franchises or credit profiles. The ratings could also come under pressure if the banks fail to manage their asset quality at a reasonable level under a challenging environment, or if their capitalization deteriorates materially. Alternatively, we may downgrade both banks if we lower the sovereign ratings on Korea (foreign currency ratings A/Stable/A-1; local currency ratings A+/Stable/A-1).

On the other hand, we may raise the rating on KEB if it becomes an integral part of HFG and maintains its strategic importance within HFG in the next two years.

Meanwhile, we see limited upside potential for the ratings on Hana, given that the ratings are at the same level with the foreign-currency sovereign rating on Korea and the fact that a strong level of government support has been factored into the current ratings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

BICRA On Korea Revised To Group '3' From Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011