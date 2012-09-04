(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The regulatory environment for gas transmission activities in Romania has become less supportive, in our view, and weighs on Transgaz's competitive position.

-- We are lowering our long-term foreign and local currency ratings on Transgaz to 'BB' from 'BB+', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects our view that continued regulatory uncertainty and high ongoing dividend payments could weaken the group's financial risk profile in the near to medium term.

Rating Action

On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Romanian natural gas transmission system operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias (Transgaz) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on June 11, 2012. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our opinion that the diminished supportiveness of the regulatory framework for gas transmission in Romania weighs on Transgaz's competitive position. This led us to revise our assessment of the group's business risk profile to "weak" from "fair" previously.

We understand that the Romanian regulator, ANRE, failed to complete the revision of the existing tariff-setting mechanism by July 2012, which marks the beginning of the third five-year regulatory period. Under our previous base-case scenario, we assumed that we would have visibility on both the recoverability of lost revenues--owing to lower-than-expected gas volumes shipped in recent years--and the new tariff methodology ahead of the start of the third regulatory period in July 2012. Instead, we understand that the regulator announced its regulated revenues for the period from July 2012 to June 2013, but not the new tariff or the amount and timing of lost revenue recovery. As a result, Transgaz is applying tariffs that are unchanged since 2009 and we believe that the prospects and timing of a tariff recovery remain highly uncertain. We do not consider this to be consistent with our previous assessment of the relative supportiveness of the Romanian regulatory environment. Furthermore, it highlights key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction where regulatory determinations are, in our view, not independent of the government.

The 'BB' local currency rating is based on Transgaz's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb', and on our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of Romania (BB+/Stable/B) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Transgaz in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Transgaz's:

-- "Important" role for Romania's energy sector, given the group's legal and natural monopoly position, as well as its operation of all strategically important gas transmission assets in the country. We believe the diminishing ongoing support, as evidenced by a change to a much more aggressive dividend policy, weighs on our assessment of Transgaz's role for the government.

-- "Strong" link with the government, which we see as unchanged despite the Romanian government's ongoing sale of an additional 15% stake. We understand the government will maintain control over the entity.

We expect Transgaz's adjusted debt, which stood at Romanian Lei (RON)146.5 million (EUR32 million) at year-end 2011, to fall in 2012 and 2013. This is despite our projections that Transgaz will post negative discretionary cash flows, as we anticipate the group will utilize its significant cash holding to cover any cash flow shortfall and for debt amortization. However, we expect Transgaz to resume normalized investment levels by no later than 2014, which, coupled with ongoing high dividend payments, is likely to lead to a gradual deterioration in financial credit metrics over the long term.

We do not factor into our base-case scenario the financial impact of Transgaz's participation in the large-scale Nabucco pipeline project, given the continuing uncertainties we see regarding gas supply sources and the financing structure of the project. We consider Transgaz's potential participation in Nabucco as an additional material risk for its financial risk profile, albeit currently remote.

Liquidity

We assess Transgaz's liquidity as "adequate," under our criteria. This is despite our expectations that projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines) exceed projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, debt maturities, working capital outflow, and dividends) by approximately 2x over the next 12 months.

We estimate that sources of liquidity include:

-- Existing cash balance of RON250 million as of end-June 2012, net of dividends disbursed on July 31, 2012;

-- RON100 million available under a revolving credit facility maturing in 2014; and

-- Our expectation of funds from operations of about RON500 million in 2012.

This compares with the following uses:

-- Capital expenditure of RON200 million in 2012;

-- Contractual debt amortization of RON31 million; and

-- Our estimate of working capital outflows of approximately RON50 million.

We believe that the group holds a significant liquidity buffer because of tight capital expenditure management in recent years. This was a response to the regulatory uncertainty and is not sustainable in our view. In addition, we expect Transgaz to utilize its large cash buffer to cover its negative discretionary cash flows in 2012 and 2013. As a result, we consider Transgaz's liquidity to be "adequate" although coverage ratios, as per our criteria, exceed our thresholds for the "adequate" category.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that ongoing uncertainties in the regulatory framework for gas transmission activities in Romania could weaken the group's financial risk profile.

We could lower our ratings on Transgaz by one notch if we were of the opinion that the new regulatory framework would significantly weaken the group's cash flow generation.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we were convinced that the changing regulatory framework would provide sufficient visibility, predictability, and credit support to Transgaz's earnings. This would also be contingent on an assessment that the regulatory remuneration remained sufficiently shielded from negative political intervention linked to changes in the national macroeconomic or fiscal environment.

In our opinion the likelihood of an upgrade is remote at this stage as it would depend on an upgrade of Romania by at least two notches, provided our assessment of Transgaz's SACP remained unchanged.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- BB+/Watch Neg/--