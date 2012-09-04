Sept 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed FAB UK 2004-1's performance since our previous review in February 2011 and applied our criteria for transactions of this type.

-- Following our review, we have today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction.

-- FAB UK 2004-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO transaction that closed in April 2004.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all classes of notes in FAB UK 2004-1 Ltd. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review on Feb 8, 2011, and the application of our updated criteria for collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance (SF) assets (see "Ratings Lowered On FAB UK 2004-1's Class A-3E And A-3F Notes; Affirmed On A-1E, A-1F, A-2E, S1, And BE Notes," and "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).

We have performed our credit and cash flow analysis using the latest available data at the time of analysis (from the monthly trustee report dated May.31, 2012 and May 22, 2012 payment date report). We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).