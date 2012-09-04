Sept 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- July's European CMBS loan maturity performance has mirrored the trend we've seen this year of two-thirds of maturing loans failing to repay.

-- Special servicers will have their work cut out as we approach 2013, the year with the largest maturity concentration.

-- The restructuring of the German Residential Asset Note Distributor transaction highlights a potential financing option for better-performing loans.

European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan maturity performance in July--this year's largest month for maturing loans since January--was broadly in line with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' October 2011 forecast that two-thirds of maturing loans could fail to repay by the end of this year.

"It remains to be seen if restructurings of single-borrower transactions could offer some respite as loan maturity volumes continue to increase into next year," said credit analyst James Belchamber.

The maturity default rate spiked to 16% at the end of July, with about EUR2.2 billion (equivalent) of loans remaining unpaid at maturity. Of the 44 loans scheduled to mature in July, fifteen--including five backed by U.K. properties--entered our delinquencies index after defaulting at maturity. Only 17 of the 44 matured loans have repaid to date. This leaves about 61% of these loans as defaulted, repaid with a loss, extended, or pending information performance (see "European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (October 2011): Two-Thirds Of Maturing Loans Could Fail To Repay By End 2012," published on Oct. 31, 2011).

In 2012 to date, about 63% of the number of matured loans have failed to repay. But by loan balance, reports are slightly better, with about EUR5 billion (equivalent) defaulted so far this year--representing about 50% of the total matured balance.

The next spike in maturities for the European CMBS universe that we rate comes at the beginning of 2013, which is also the largest year for loan maturities as EUR24 billion (equivalent) of loans are scheduled to mature. If loan performance continues apace, special servicers will play an increasingly important role in European CMBS as they look for workable solutions for a rising total of nonperforming loans.

"Should current trends continue, and half of loans by total balance fail to repay at maturity in 2013, then we would be looking at a maturity default balance of about EUR12 billion," said Mr. Belchamber. "This would likely be more than the total outstanding balance from 2009 to 2012 combined."

He added that the proposed restructuring this year of one of the largest transactions--German Residential Asset Note Distributor PLC--highlights a potential financing option for better-performing loans. "We consider that similar solutions could be found for other transactions, but most likely only for single-borrower transactions with motivated sponsors," he said. Single-borrower transactions represent about 40% of 2013's maturing loan balance.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (August 2012): Two-Thirds Of Loans Have Failed To Repay This Year, Aug. 31, 2012

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (October 2011): Two-Thirds Of Maturing Loans Could Fail To Repay By End 2012, Oct. 31, 2011