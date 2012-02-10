(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 -

-- We understand that Chaoda did not make a payment on its convertible bond on Feb. 7, 2012; a payment default is likely.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on Chaoda to 'CC' from 'CCC'. We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on Chaoda to 'cnCC' from 'cnCCC'.

-- The rating outlook on Chaoda was negative before we withdrew the ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. to 'CC' from 'CCC' with a negative outlook. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Chaoda to 'cnCC' from 'cnCCC'. We then removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Oct. 4, 2011, and withdrew the ratings.

The rating actions followed confirmation that Chaoda failed to repay the principal on its existing US$200 million convertible bond on Feb. 7, 2012. In our view, it is likely that a payment default has occurred, notwithstanding the possibility of a disagreement between the parties on the payment due date.

Share trading in Chaoda was suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sept. 26, 2011. Under the terms of the convertible bond, holders have the option to require Chaoda to buy back the bond if shares in the company are suspended for more than 60 consecutive days on the stock exchange. If the 60 consecutive days refer to calendar days rather than share trading days, then repayment could happen in early February 2012. (See "Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) 'CCC' Rating Remains On Watch Negative Despite Possibility Of Earlier Repayment," Jan. 18, 2012.)

We are withdrawing the ratings on Chaoda because we have no access to the company's management and therefore no longer have visibility over the company's intentions toward bond payments or clarity over its current financial position.

