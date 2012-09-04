(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 04 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it expected
reinsurers' excess capital to continue to drive modest rate rises, and that macroeconomic
uncertainty, continued low investment returns, and diminished benefit from reserve releases
would continue to put pressure on the sector's earnings for the next two to three years (see
"Breaking Out Of The Holding Pattern: Which Way Now For Global Reinsurance?"). We anticipate
that reinsurers will have to seek out areas in which to generate profitability and
differentiation, or risk being marginalized should the future bring pricing improvements or
widespread hard market conditions. In our view, the global reinsurance sector has found itself
in something of a holding pattern. For the most part, companies adopted a protective position to
weather the conditions, but they cannot be complacent in the medium term if they are to thrive.
2011 presented the sector with several challenges, including record catastrophe losses
around the globe, difficult investment markets, updates to vendor catastrophe models that raised
questions about the way the industry viewed risk, and an increased regulatory burden. Despite
this, the industry has remained strong. We believe that companies now have the opportunity to
seek out areas of profitability and growth in an otherwise stagnant market. In the short term,
reinsurers can provide solvency relief to cedants and exploit pockets of pricing dislocation,
while in the long term, they could look to support the industrialization of emerging economies
with insurance products.