-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on Bank of Georgia (BoG).

-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'ilA' Standard & Poor's Maalot (Israel) national scale rating to BoG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BoG's improving asset quality and earnings will continue to balance its moderate capitalization and risk position. We believe BoG's credit quality will remain unchanged over the next year.

The ratings on BoG reflect our view of the bank's 'bb-' anchor, as well as its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb-'.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Georgia is 'bb-'.

BoG has a "strong" business position in the Georgian context. It is the largest bank in Georgia and had a 34.7% share of the sector's loans and 34.5% of deposits at Nov. 30, 2011. BoG is a universal bank with a broad mix of business lines and is present across Georgia. BoG benefits from a strong management team, which, since 2004, has focused on upgrading the bank's organization, infrastructure, and risk management capabilities. Management has international experience and is professional, in our view.

We consider BoG's capital and earnings "moderate." Our estimated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments for diversification, was in the range of 6.5% to 7.0% based on data as of Dec. 31, 2010. Our RAC calculation differs from reported capital ratios for regulatory purposes, owing to the higher risk weightings we apply to assets based in Georgia. The bank's retained earnings are enough to sustain capitalization during periods of moderate risk asset growth, in our view. The projected RAC ratio, before adjustments for diversification, is expected to remain in the range of 6.5% to 7.0% over the next 18 months, despite anticipated risk asset growth. The Bank for International Settlements' Tier I capital adequacy ratio reached 18.0% at mid-year 2011, well in excess of regulatory minimum levels.

Profitability has normalized since heavy losses in 2009, with BoG posting a profit of Georgian lari (GEL) 83 million (about $50 million) in 2010 and a further GEL64 million for the first half of 2011. BoG benefits from strong interest margins exceeding 7%, complemented by relatively good fee and commission income. Credit costs reduced materially to 2% of loans in 2010 and less than 1% of loans in first-half 2011 from a high of more than 6% in 2009. Given the upturn in business activity and a moderate return to credit growth, we expect BoG's operating income to continue improving in 2012.

BoG's risk position is "moderate" relative to peers', in our opinion. Given the concentration of its activities in Georgia, BoG's asset quality is highly vulnerable to the performance of the narrow domestic economy, accentuated through high amounts of foreign currency-denominated lending and expected fast credit growth. BoG's loss experience is in line with peers'. Loan portfolio indicators worsened in 2009, after several years of robust credit growth, following the conflict with Russia the previous year and with the impact of economic recession. This was consistent with the Georgian banking sector as a whole. Asset quality deterioration has started to ease since the second half of 2009, with nonperforming loans representing less than 4% of customer loans by June 30, 2011. BoG's reserves have remained comfortable, covering problem loans by more than 100%, providing a buffer in the event of further asset quality deterioration. Loan concentrations are not very high, as the top 20 exposures are only 136% of the bank's adjusted total equity, which is below the average in the region.

BoG's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "adequate", in our view. Liquidity is supported by BoG's diversified funding base, substantial funding support from multilateral organizations, and low short-term refinancing needs. The bank's deposit base increased significantly in 2010, although it has demonstrated volatility in the past. Central bank funding is also available when needed, as demonstrated during the financial market crisis.

Liquidity ratios are comfortable, but will likely keep tightening as leverage increases with loan growth. The loan-to-deposit ratio is about 100%, and the leverage ratio is currently an adequate 58%. BoG still retains a strong level of liquid assets. Wholesale funding is mostly composed of multilateral funds.

The Standard & Poor's Maalot (Israel) national scale rating reflects our view of the bank's creditworthiness relative to other issuers active in the Israeli financial markets. Standard & Poor's announced the launch of its national rating scale for Israel in December 2008. (For more information, see "Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions," published on Dec. 1, 2008, on RatingsDirect).

We have assigned a Standard & Poor's Maalot (Israel) national scale rating to BoG because the bank is exploring options for raising financing in the Israeli market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that BoG's improving asset quality and earnings balances its moderate level of capitalization and overall risk position. Upward rating movement will depend on the sovereign rating being raised, as well as on BoG's ability to strengthen its capitalization (with the projected RAC ratio exceeding 10%) or improve its risk position through sustainable, moderate loan growth and continued credit cost reduction. A sustained improvement in the economic risks in Georgia, which in turn could have a positive effect on BoG and the Georgian banking system, could also lead to positive rating action on BoG, again subject to a sovereign upgrade.

If BoG's asset quality and credit-related losses were to deteriorate further, its financial performance and ability could come under pressure, and could lead us to consider a negative rating action. More specifically, we could lower the ratings if aggressive loan growth undermined asset quality, with credit costs exceeding 2% of loans, leading us to reassess BoG's risk position as "weak"; or if the projected RAC ratio fell below 5%.

