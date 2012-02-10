(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Istanbul-based Yapi
Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) National Asset
Manager Rating (Turkey) at 'M2+(tur)'.
The affirmation reflects the company's history, experience
and key domestic market position. It also takes into account the
broad stability of the firm in 2011 and the built in alternative
and absolute return driven strategies as a differentiating
factor versus most peers.
The change in the company and staffing score reflects a
mixed business performance as volatile markets and regulatory
changes made 2011 challenging for Yapi Kredi. The majority of
traditional products suffered outflows irrespective of achieved
performance, while only alternative investments and portfolio
advisory grew. A further significant drop in fees for money
market funds imposed by the regulator has lowered the firm's
profitability despite good cost containment - as it has for the
industry. Nevertheless Fitch considers that Yapi Kredi will
strategically invest in its business and staffing in 2012.
Yapi Kredi has an effective risk and governance framework in
place with independent committee oversight including audit.
Fitch believes that the company is well positioned to respond to
ongoing market and fund flow volatility. Investment risks in its
alternative range of products are well covered.
Yapi Kredi has created a strong selection process for the
newly established corporate bonds segment, which includes a
focus on liquidity management challenges. The equity selection
process has been enhanced with integration of the research and
quantitative team and increased direct company visits. Fitch
recognises the firm's process quality oversight as demonstrated
by new rules to systematically protect performance in absolute
return funds. As a result, the portfolio management score has
been improved.
Investment operations are scalable and robust, supported by
the experience and product processing capacity of Yapi Kredi
Bank's fund accounting. More emphasis has been placed on
reporting, and GIPS performance data is planned to be published
on the internet for the SICAV.
Yapi Kredi's' IT platform is built around a robust platform
anchored by its in-house investment portal which is enhanced for
asset class-specific proprietary applications. More automation
has been brought to pension and discretionary management to
satisfy evolving business requirements.
The Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) has taken numerous
steps to enhance the regulatory investment framework in Turkey.
In Fitch's opinion, Yapi Kredi is well positioned versus its
peers to maximise its offerings in the new environment. However,
the main challenges for the company are to grow and to further
diversify its business, including to an international audience
in a still volatile market environment.
Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group
and UniCredit, Yapi Kredi is a Turkish investment management
company with TRY8.1bn (EUR3.3bn) assets under management as of
31 December 2011. The company provides a range of asset
management services including mutual funds, discretionary
portfolio management for corporate and individual clients,
investment advisory, and private pension fund management. It
manages traditional asset classes as well as fund-of-funds,
capital- guaranteed and alternative funds. The company employed
54 staff as of 31 December 2011, of which 24 are investment
professionals.
In accordance with the applicable criteria report 'Reviewing
and Rating Asset Managers', dated 13 August 2010, in conjunction
with 'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 02
July, 2010, Yapi Kredi's 'M2+(tur) rating is based on the
following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5,
with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 2.25 (from 2.00)
Risk Management & Controls: 2.00
Portfolio Management: 2.00 (from 2.25)
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 1.75
Asset manager operations in the 'M2' National Scale category
demonstrate limited vulnerability to operational and investment
management failure relative to the specific characteristics of
the national market in question.
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to
any of the aforementioned rating drivers. In particular,
accomplishing the 2012 commercial plan could lead to an upgrade
whereas significant loss of market share or departure of key
staff could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch asset manager ratings
guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which
can be found on Fitch's website.