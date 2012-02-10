(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Istanbul-based Yapi Kredi Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) National Asset Manager Rating (Turkey) at 'M2+(tur)'.

The affirmation reflects the company's history, experience and key domestic market position. It also takes into account the broad stability of the firm in 2011 and the built in alternative and absolute return driven strategies as a differentiating factor versus most peers.

The change in the company and staffing score reflects a mixed business performance as volatile markets and regulatory changes made 2011 challenging for Yapi Kredi. The majority of traditional products suffered outflows irrespective of achieved performance, while only alternative investments and portfolio advisory grew. A further significant drop in fees for money market funds imposed by the regulator has lowered the firm's profitability despite good cost containment - as it has for the industry. Nevertheless Fitch considers that Yapi Kredi will strategically invest in its business and staffing in 2012.

Yapi Kredi has an effective risk and governance framework in place with independent committee oversight including audit. Fitch believes that the company is well positioned to respond to ongoing market and fund flow volatility. Investment risks in its alternative range of products are well covered.

Yapi Kredi has created a strong selection process for the newly established corporate bonds segment, which includes a focus on liquidity management challenges. The equity selection process has been enhanced with integration of the research and quantitative team and increased direct company visits. Fitch recognises the firm's process quality oversight as demonstrated by new rules to systematically protect performance in absolute return funds. As a result, the portfolio management score has been improved.

Investment operations are scalable and robust, supported by the experience and product processing capacity of Yapi Kredi Bank's fund accounting. More emphasis has been placed on reporting, and GIPS performance data is planned to be published on the internet for the SICAV.

Yapi Kredi's' IT platform is built around a robust platform anchored by its in-house investment portal which is enhanced for asset class-specific proprietary applications. More automation has been brought to pension and discretionary management to satisfy evolving business requirements.

The Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) has taken numerous steps to enhance the regulatory investment framework in Turkey. In Fitch's opinion, Yapi Kredi is well positioned versus its peers to maximise its offerings in the new environment. However, the main challenges for the company are to grow and to further diversify its business, including to an international audience in a still volatile market environment.

Strategically owned by equal partnership between Koc Group and UniCredit, Yapi Kredi is a Turkish investment management company with TRY8.1bn (EUR3.3bn) assets under management as of 31 December 2011. The company provides a range of asset management services including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management for corporate and individual clients, investment advisory, and private pension fund management. It manages traditional asset classes as well as fund-of-funds, capital- guaranteed and alternative funds. The company employed 54 staff as of 31 December 2011, of which 24 are investment professionals.

In accordance with the applicable criteria report 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', dated 13 August 2010, in conjunction with 'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 02 July, 2010, Yapi Kredi's 'M2+(tur) rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:

Company & Staffing: 2.25 (from 2.00)

Risk Management & Controls: 2.00

Portfolio Management: 2.00 (from 2.25)

Investment Administration: 2.00

Technology: 1.75

Asset manager operations in the 'M2' National Scale category demonstrate limited vulnerability to operational and investment management failure relative to the specific characteristics of the national market in question.

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. In particular, accomplishing the 2012 commercial plan could lead to an upgrade whereas significant loss of market share or departure of key staff could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.