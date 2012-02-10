(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 -

-- We are assigning our 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating to Denmark-based Jyske Bank A/S.

-- All other issuer and issue ratings on the bank are unaffected. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'K-1' Nordic national scale credit rating to Jyske Bank A/S. All other issuer and issue ratings on the bank are unaffected. The outlook is stable.

Our ratings on Jyske Bank reflect the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. We see Jyske Bank as having "moderate" systemic importance in Denmark, which lifts the long-term rating to 'A-', one notch above the SACP.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Jyske Bank will maintain its current market shares and that declining losses will underpin capital generation, resulting in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio comfortably within the 7%-10% range.

