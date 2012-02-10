(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Polish City of Zabrze's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and the National Long-term rating to 'BBB+(pol) from 'A-(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that in the medium term Zabrze's impaired operating balance will not rebound at a level sufficient to soundly cover the projected debt service and to secure adequate structural liquidity for the city. The ratings also factor in the low pressure on Zabrze's direct debt growth and moderate debt levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin falls close to zero on a permanent basis and/or if the direct debt grows dynamically and exceeds Fitch's projections. Conversely if the operating performance improves constantly and the operating balance becomes sufficient to fully cover debt service with direct and indirect risks not higher than projected, the ratings could be upgraded.

According to preliminary results for 2011 the operating balance remained weak with only marginal improvement to PLN26m from PLN22m in 2010. Fitch notes that without structural changes in operating expenditure the city may not be able to secure an operating balance which fully covers debt service, which may average about PLN37m annually until 2014.

According to Fitch's projections Zabrze's direct debt will grow to about PLN280m in 2014 from PLN231m end-2011, not exceeding a moderate 43% of current revenue. The debt structure is favourable, with half consisting of preferential loans and Zabrze's debt is evenly amortizing. However Fitch projects the debt to current balance ratio to remain unsatisfactorily high at 12-13 years until 2014.

Zabrze's liquidity has been deteriorating since 2009; the average cash balance at month end in the city's current account fell to a low PLN6m in 2011 from PLN22m in 2009. The city supports its liquidity needs through an external liquidity line, in which the ceiling was increased to PLN30m in 2012 from PLN10m in 2010. In Fitch's view the reliance on increasing external liquidity credit lines is a negative rating factor.

Zabrze had a population of 186,900 at end-2010 and is a medium sized city, located in the Slaskie Region. The region is the third-wealthiest in Poland, with a GDP per capita 107.2% the national average in 2009.