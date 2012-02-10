(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 -
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently lowered the
ratings on Slovenia to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
-- We also lowered our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia to group '6' from group '5'.
-- The one-notch downgrade of Slovenia does not reduce the
likelihood of extraordinary government support we see for
Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM).
-- We are therefore affirming the unsolicited public
information 'BBBpi' rating on NKBM.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
affirmed its unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on
Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM) at
'BBBpi'. We usually do not assign outlooks nor add modifiers (+
or -) to 'pi' ratings.
The affirmation reflects our unchanged assessment of NKBM's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as well as the "moderately
high" likelihood of extraordinary government support. These
assessments take into account both our lowering of the sovereign
credit rating on Slovenia to 'A+' from 'AA-' last month, and the
lowering of the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on the country to '6' from '5' on Feb. 8, 2012. (See "Slovenia's
Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Negative," published Jan.
13, 2012, and "BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group 6 From Group
5," published on Feb. 8, 2012). The BICRA summarizes our view of
the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and
banking industry faces relative to those in other banking
industries. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10',
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10').
In our view, NKBM is a bank with "high" systemic importance
in Slovenia, which we consider a "supportive" country toward its
banking sector. NKBM is indeed the second-largest bank in
Slovenia, with a market share of about 11% in assets. According
to our criteria, the one-notch downgrade of Slovenia to 'A+'
from 'AA-' does not reduce the likelihood of extraordinary
government support we factor into the rating of a highly
systemically important bank whose SACP is in the 'bb' category
(for further details, see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology
And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011).
In addition, we believe NKBM's SACP remains in the 'bb'
category, based on:
-- Its 'bb+' anchor, as the bank operates mainly in
Slovenia. The anchor was lowered one notch following our
revision of the BICRA to '6'.
-- Our view that NKBM's business position, capital and
earnings, and funding and liquidity are all neutral for the
ratings, while risk position is a negative rating factor.
Capital and earnings is no longer a negative factor for the
'pi' rating. We expect NKBM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
before adjustments to remain in the 6%-6.5% range in the next 12
to 18 months. According to our criteria, such a level is neutral
for the rating on a bank whose anchor is in the 'bb' category.
Our capital projection assumes a EUR5 million-EUR15 million loss
in 2011 at the group level, a marginal profit in 2012, and
declining risk-weighted assets, reflecting the Slovenian
economy's current deleveraging. We positively note that on Sept.
30, 2011, according to the European Banking Authority's stress
tests, NKBM did not exhibit any capital shortfall for a 9% core
Tier 1 ratio.
Risk position remains the main weakness for the bank's
rating, in our view. This primarily reflects risk concentrations
in the construction and commercial real estate sectors, as well
as high single-name concentration. In our view, these two
elements are typical for Slovenian banks because they operate in
a relatively narrow economy and are therefore exposed to a
limited number of large corporate counterparties, some of which
are highly leveraged. The elevated level of NKBM's nonperforming
loans--at more than 13.3% at midyear 2011 at the group
level--and higher credit losses than what we would expect in a
country with an economic risk score of '5', reinforces our
negative view of the bank's risk position.
