(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 -

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services recently lowered the ratings on Slovenia to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

-- We also lowered our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia to group '6' from group '5'.

-- The one-notch downgrade of Slovenia does not reduce the likelihood of extraordinary government support we see for Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM).

-- We are therefore affirming the unsolicited public information 'BBBpi' rating on NKBM.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM) at 'BBBpi'. We usually do not assign outlooks nor add modifiers (+ or -) to 'pi' ratings.

The affirmation reflects our unchanged assessment of NKBM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as well as the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support. These assessments take into account both our lowering of the sovereign credit rating on Slovenia to 'A+' from 'AA-' last month, and the lowering of the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the country to '6' from '5' on Feb. 8, 2012. (See "Slovenia's Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Negative," published Jan. 13, 2012, and "BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group 6 From Group 5," published on Feb. 8, 2012). The BICRA summarizes our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10').

In our view, NKBM is a bank with "high" systemic importance in Slovenia, which we consider a "supportive" country toward its banking sector. NKBM is indeed the second-largest bank in Slovenia, with a market share of about 11% in assets. According to our criteria, the one-notch downgrade of Slovenia to 'A+' from 'AA-' does not reduce the likelihood of extraordinary government support we factor into the rating of a highly systemically important bank whose SACP is in the 'bb' category (for further details, see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011).

In addition, we believe NKBM's SACP remains in the 'bb' category, based on:

-- Its 'bb+' anchor, as the bank operates mainly in Slovenia. The anchor was lowered one notch following our revision of the BICRA to '6'.

-- Our view that NKBM's business position, capital and earnings, and funding and liquidity are all neutral for the ratings, while risk position is a negative rating factor.

Capital and earnings is no longer a negative factor for the 'pi' rating. We expect NKBM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments to remain in the 6%-6.5% range in the next 12 to 18 months. According to our criteria, such a level is neutral for the rating on a bank whose anchor is in the 'bb' category. Our capital projection assumes a EUR5 million-EUR15 million loss in 2011 at the group level, a marginal profit in 2012, and declining risk-weighted assets, reflecting the Slovenian economy's current deleveraging. We positively note that on Sept. 30, 2011, according to the European Banking Authority's stress tests, NKBM did not exhibit any capital shortfall for a 9% core Tier 1 ratio.

Risk position remains the main weakness for the bank's rating, in our view. This primarily reflects risk concentrations in the construction and commercial real estate sectors, as well as high single-name concentration. In our view, these two elements are typical for Slovenian banks because they operate in a relatively narrow economy and are therefore exposed to a limited number of large corporate counterparties, some of which are highly leveraged. The elevated level of NKBM's nonperforming loans--at more than 13.3% at midyear 2011 at the group level--and higher credit losses than what we would expect in a country with an economic risk score of '5', reinforces our negative view of the bank's risk position.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Slovenia's Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

-- BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group 6 From Group 5, Feb. 8, 2012