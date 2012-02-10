Feb 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our U.K. RMBS criteria update, we have performed a full credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information received on the Granite master trust, which houses the reference portfolios for Whinstone and Whinstone 2.

-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on Whinstone's class B notes and lowered our ratings on the class C notes.

-- Our ratings in Whinstone are constrained by the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Following our analysis, we also have raised our ratings on Whinstone 2's class C notes.

-- Whinstone and Whinstone 2 are synthetic transactions where the issuers have each entered into a credit-default swap with Northern Rock (Asset Management).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Whinstone Capital Management Ltd.'s class B notes, and lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its ratings on the class C notes. At the same time, we raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Whinstone 2 Capital Management Ltd.'s class C notes (see list below).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in both of these transactions, pending a review under our updated U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "List Of U.K. RMBS Rating Actions At Dec. 12, 2011 Following U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received from the originator, applying our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

On Jan. 23, 2012, we raised our ratings on all the junior classes of notes in all series of the Granite master trust, which houses the reference portfolios for Whinstone and Whinstone 2, following our credit and cash flow analysis incorporating our updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Various Rating Actions On All Transactions In Granite U.K. RMBS Master Trust").

Whinstone and Whinstone 2 are synthetic transactions where the issuers have each entered into a credit-default swap (CDS) with Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC. Under these CDSs, the respective issuers sell protection on portfolios referenced to the Granite U.K. RMBS master trust, which comprises five "capitalist" issuers (Granite Mortgages 03-2, 03-3, 04-1, 04-2, and 04-3), and a "socialist" issuer (Granite Master Issuer PLC ) where nine issuances remain outstanding.

In Whinstone, the issuer sells protection for the issuer reserve funds in Granite Mortgages 03-2, 03-3, 04-1, 04-2, and 04-3, while in Whinstone 2, it sells protection for the program reserve fund in GMI for series 2005-1, 2005-2, 2005-4, and 2006-1. Northern Rock (Asset Management), as protection buyer, makes quarterly payments to the respective issuers. In return, the issuers make credit protection payments to Northern Rock (Asset Management), if a credit event occurs.

A credit event occurs if the balance in the relevant reserve fund is lower than the target reserve amount (as defined under the CDS agreement) on the final distribution date of the referenced Granite master trust notes, after all payment obligations ranking higher than the reference obligations have been fully discharged.

In our credit and cash flow analysis of the Granite master trust, we have analyzed the reserve draws in different scenarios under our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, to establish rating levels commensurate with credit enhancement available to cover any losses resulting from a credit event. Below, we outline the results of our analysis.