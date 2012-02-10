(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rosbank's
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. At the same time, the agency has maintained the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A
full rating breakdown is below.
Rosbank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential
support the bank may receive from its majority shareholder,
France-based Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative;
84.2% stake in Rosbank) and constrained by the Russian Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong
propensity to support the bank, given its controlling stake;
SG's strategic commitment to the Russian market; the
consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets at the Rosbank level;
Rosbank's still small size relative to the SG group (limiting
the burden of any support required); and the significant
contagion risks for SG's broader Central and Eastern European
franchise from any default of Rosbank.
In January 2011, as a first stage of the consolidation of
SG's Russian assets, Rosbank acquired Rusfinance Bank and
DeltaCredit Bank, which specialise in auto finance
and mortgage lending respectively, and were formally both
wholly-owned subsidiaries of SG. In July 2011, the legal
consolidation was completed when Rosbank merged with Bank
Societe Generale Vostok (BSGV, also fully owned by SG). Rosbank
has not yet produced audited accounts following the merger, and
management accounts are at present prepared only on a standalone
basis (i.e. without consolidation of Rusfinance and Delta
Credit). At end-Q311, the post-merger Rosbank's gross loan book
was RUB429bn, while those of Rusfinance and Delta Credit were
RUB85bn and RUB60bn, respectively.
Rosbank's VR is supported by its broad retail and corporate
franchise, the stabilisation of asset quality in a growing
Russian economy (Fitch estimates a consolidated non-performing
loan ratio of 9.8% at end-Q311), solid capitalisation (Fitch
estimates a consolidated equity/assets ratio of 13% at end-Q311)
and the potential for improved efficiency, management and
governance following the consolidation of SG's Russian assets.
At the same time, the VR is constrained by the probably
moderate performance of the merged bank (although profitability
should be improved relative to Rosbank pre-merger as a result of
higher margins and/or better efficiency in the other banks), the
high reliance on parent funding of Rosbank's subsidiaries on
SG's funding (Fitch estimates a consolidated gross
loans/deposits ratio of about 147% at end-Q311) and challenges
which remain with the management integration of the group.
The RWP on the VR reflects the potential for the VR to be
upgraded by one notch to 'bb' if the audited 2011 IFRS accounts
broadly confirm Fitch's current estimates and understanding of
the bank's consolidated financial profile. However, if key
consolidated financial metrics are significantly weaker than
currently estimated, the VR could be affirmed at its current
level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Rosbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating of 'bb-' maintained on RWP
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2/'AAA(rus)
Expected senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'BBB+(exp)'/'AAA(exp)(rus)'