(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 -
-- We believe the sharp decline in Egypt's foreign exchange
reserves, in combination with ongoing political uncertainties,
are weakening sovereign policy flexibility.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign- and
local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Egypt to 'B' from
'B+'. We have affirmed the short-term ratings at 'B' for both
foreign- and local-currency debt.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that a further
downgrade is possible if the government fails to stem the
decline in reserves, or an uncertain policy environment and weak
institutions emerge from the ongoing political transition.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its
long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings
on the Arab Republic of Egypt to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'B' short-term ratings on Egypt. The
outlook is negative.
We revised the transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment
to 'B' in line with the sovereign ratings. The recovery rating
on the unsecured foreign-currency debt remains unchanged at '3',
indicating our expectation of 50%-70% recovery in the event of a
default.
The downgrade reflects our opinion that Egypt's external
position has deteriorated and is likely to weaken further,
absent stabilization in the domestic political situation
alongside external financial support.
We lowered our ratings on Egypt to 'B+' on Nov. 24, 2011. At
that time, we said that we could lower the ratings again if we
believed that policy developments during the political
transition were further weakening Egypt's ability to fund its
country's external needs.
In our view, external financing is becoming more problematic
in the face of the related problems of sharply falling reserves,
exchange rate pressures, and capital flight. In our view,
Egypt's external financing risks have risen significantly, with
foreign direct investment having declined sharply and net
portfolio flows also having turned negative. Egyptian Central
Bank interventions--to support the Egyptian pound in the face of
significant capital outflows and double-digit annual
inflation--have resulted in a sharp decline in net international
reserves. These were $16 billion at end-January 2012, down from
$36 billion at the start of 2011. Historically, our assessment
of Egypt's external score has been a relative strength to the
rating; this is now being eroded. We estimate that net
international reserves, excluding gold, now cover less than
three months of goods and services imports compared with more
than six months at the start of 2011.
We believe the program being discussed with the IMF,
alongside potential funding from other multi- and bi-lateral
lenders, could provide important near-term external financing.
We note that lending conditionality supports structural
improvements and encourages private sector capital inflows.
Our T&C assessment is equalized with the sovereign
foreign-currency rating to reflect our opinion that the
likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign
exchange needed by Egypt-based nonsovereign issuers for debt
service is similar to the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting
on its foreign currency obligations.
Our '3' recovery rating on Egypt's senior unsecured
foreign-currency sovereign debt reflects a scenario in which
fiscal slippages and additional reserve losses trigger a debt
restructuring or default. Nonetheless, under our stress
scenario, Egypt's history of cooperation with external creditors
and its assumed relatively modest share of bond debt suggest a
recovery range of between 50% and 70% of face value.
The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of
a downgrade either if the government fails to stem the decline
in reserves, or an uncertain policy environment and weak
institutions emerge from the ongoing political transition. The
political transition process could be undermined over the coming
year as the constitution is redrafted and a new president is
elected--currently expected by June 2012--after which a new
government would be formed. In our view, the transition to
more-participatory political institutions in Egypt could falter,
leading to weaker political institutions and rising domestic
conflict.
Conversely, if Egypt's political transition strengthens the
social contract and if external pressures ease-an indication of
which would be the stabilization of net international
reserves--we could affirm the ratings at the current level.
