Feb 10 - The recent slew of issuance by corporates based in the eurozone periphery will provide a welcome boost to their liquidity. But it's only a drop in the ocean compared with this year's debt maturities, says Fitch Ratings.

It will take sustained market access for peripheral eurozone corporates to make a meaningful difference to their liquidity. Fitch-rated companies in Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Greece have issued USD8.3bn of debt since 1 January this year. Total maturities in 2012 are USD77bn. We believe a resolution of the current crisis will be a long and volatile process - and the current window may not stay open indefinitely.

Most issuance so far this year has come from the strongest companies in stable sectors, such as ENI, Enel, Iberdrola and Telefonica, which face similar all-in pricing to that of a year ago. They typically have strong 2012 liquidity scores (free cash flow plus starting cash plus committed available facilities divided by term maturities), with a median of 2.7. Issuance in early 2012 has improved this marginally - by 0.3.

One notable exception is 'B' rated Cableuropa (ONO) - a Spanish cable company - which raised USD1bn due 2018, which it will use to refinance part of its 2013 bank facility. That it could issue at all is an encouraging sign, although the bond was raised in the US market. This is consistent with other high-yield issuance by European companies, which have found little interest so far this year from European investors. ONO paid a price for extending its maturities: the new debt carries a fixed coupon of around 9% compared with bank debt priced at between 1.6% and 2.85% above Euribor.

The liquidity situation in the Spanish and Italian portfolios remains robust overall, with lower ratings picking out any challenged companies. However, it is weaker than elsewhere in Europe. Our recent liquidity study showed that in a "market closure" scenario Spanish companies would have fully drawn their committed credit lines by the end of 2013. Italian companies would have only 7% of their lines unused. Recent issuance boosts these numbers to 13% and 17%, respectively - but this is still well below the average for the rest of western Europe of 37%.