Feb 10 - Delinquencies for office and retail loans have hit
their highest-ever levels while overall U.S. CMBS delinquencies
fell for the sixth straight month, according to the latest index
results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays declined five basis points (bps) in January
to 8.32% from 8.37% a month earlier. The improvement was driven
by multifamily loans, which saw a 165-bp plunge in its rate
month-over-month to 12.77%. The delinquency rates for office and
retail rose to all-time highs of 7.30% and 7.21%, respectively.
The downturn in office and retail performance comes as
multifamily and hotel loans have shown the best performance
rebound over the past 24 months, a trend Fitch expects to see
continue. In fact, the multifamily delinquency rate has fallen
4.63 percentage points from one year ago to 12.77% from 17.40%.
Current and prior month delinquency rates for the major
property types are as follows:
--Multifamily: 12.77% (from 14.42% in December);
--Hotel: 12.21% (from 12.02%);
--Industrial: 10.40% (from 10.25%);
--Office: 7.30% (from 6.84%);
--Retail: 7.21% (from 6.89%).
