(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros de Ronda, Cadiz, Almeria, Malaga, Antequera y Jaen's (Unicaja), Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A', Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'a'. The ratings have been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) reflecting the ongoing merger process with Banco de Caja Espana de Inversiones, Salamanca y Soria, S.A.U. (Caja Espana-Duero; not rated).

Following the transfer of Unicaja's assets and liabilities (except the on-balance sheet social welfare fund) into Unicaja Banco, S.A.U. on December 2011, Unicaja's ratings have been withdrawn and Fitch has assigned ratings at the same level to Unicaja Banco. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Given the close link between the bank and sovereign risk, the rating actions are partly driven by Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to 'A'/Negative from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" and "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Spain to 'A'; Outlook Negative", both dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and severely stressed real estate market in Spain is likely to continue to negatively affect Unicaja Banco's asset quality, business volumes and earnings generation capacity. The cost and access to wholesale funding is also likely to remain challenging. Unicaja Banco accessed the ECB for around EUR2.5bn of funding in the December LTRO operation, which has reduced near-term liquidity risks.

However, Unicaja Banco's ratings also consider its strong capital base and above average level of impairment reserve cover, which create a more solid buffer than many of its peers with which to face the economic challenges ahead. Fitch estimates that if the recently announced tougher provisioning requirements of the Spanish Ministry of Finance had been implemented at end-H111, they would have resulted in a Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio of almost 11%, which remains strong.

The RWN reflects the potential integration risks and weakening of Unicaja Banco's risk profile that would likely arise from the bank's intended merger with the comparatively weaker Caja Espana-Duero. Fitch will resolve the RWN once the merger process is completed and further information and integration details become available, expected by Q212. As Unicaja Banco's Long-term IDR and VR could be downgraded by more than one notch, its Short-term IDR is also on RWN.

Unicaja Banco's Support Rating and Support Rating floor reflect a moderate probability that the bank could receive extraordinary sovereign support, in the event of need, given its importance in Andalusia.

Unicaja Banco focuses on retail banking activities and is centred in Andalusia, where it has a clear leadership. It has consolidated assets of around EUR38bn at end-2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

Unicaja Banco:

Long-term IDR: assigned 'A-', on RWN

Short-term IDR: assigned 'F2', on RWN

VR: assigned 'a-', on RWN

Support Rating: assigned '3'

Support Rating Floor: assigned 'BB+'

Unicaja:

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn

VR: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '3', withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+', withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt programme long-term rating: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', remained on RWN, withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt programme short-term rating: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', remained on RWN, withdrawn

State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'A', transferred to Unicaja Banco