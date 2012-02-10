(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded France-based electrical distributor Rexel, SA's (Rexel) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from BB-'. The rating Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Rexel's Short-term IDR and its EUR500m Commercial Paper Programme at 'B'.

"The upgrade follows Rexel's strong FY11 financial results despite slower sales growth in recent months, the company's highest profitability after the Hagemeyer acquisition in 2008 and, most importantly, proven strong free cash flow generation and ability to delever," says Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporates team in London.

Rexel has achieved its lowest net debt position since FY07 at EUR2.1bn. This equates to lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR of around 3.5x. Most importantly, EBITDAR to pre-dividend FCF remained above 30% (FY11: 34%), reflecting the low capital intensity of the business and good control over working capital despite strong sales growth in 2011 of 6.2% on a constant and same-day basis (or 4.5% excluding copper impact).

Most significantly for the ratings, Rexel managed to generate EUR330m of free cash flow before dividends (after interest and tax) in 2011. Rexel's ability to remain cash generative throughout the economic cycles was a strong reassuring factor behind the upgrade. The 'BB' rating is underpinned by strong liquidity and limited debt redemptions until the end of 2013.

Positive factors remain the group's presence across different geographic markets, including a growing share in developing countries, its multi-channel strategy and product diversification into energy efficiency products as well as renewable energy and international projects, along with strong market shares in often highly fragmented markets.

However, Fitch's concerns about the outlook for many end markets, primarily in the new construction and industrial segments in developed markets, and the Eurozone, in particular for 2012 and 2013, justifies the Stable Outlook. Fitch notes Rexel's limited exposure to southern Europe (Spain, Italy and Portugal) representing 3.5% of group FY11 net sales. In addition, Fitch's cautious mode reflects the announced increased dividend policy (to at least 40% of consolidated net results from 30%-35% previously).

The challenge for Rexel in 2012 and 2013 remains how management will balance its external growth appetite and shareholder remuneration policies with inherently volatile sales and profits despite its demonstrated cash flow generation ability.

Credit factors that are critical for future rating actions will, therefore, focus on the group's future financial policy, profit margin progression and commitment to continue generating strong FCF, in light of the tough economic outlook and high acquisitive growth appetite as increasing sales in fast developing countries (FY11: EUR881m or 7% of group sales) remains Rexel's high priority, suggesting limited further de-leveraging. Fitch also notes that the assigned 'BB' rating does not provide headroom for large scale acquisitions.

An upgrade to 'BB+' may be considered if Rexel increased its critical mass while maintaining FFO-adjusted net leverage of around 3x (equivalent to lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR in the low-end of 2x-2.5x or net debt to EBITDA well below 2x) along with continuing strong cash flow conversion (measured as EBITDAR to pre-div FCF average for two years) consistently above 30%.

Conversely, the ratings could come under pressure if Rexel's cash flows erode in the event of a deeper economic slowdown than expected, without a corresponding increase in free cash flow from working capital inflows, or in case of a larger acquisition spending, taking lease-adjusted net leverage above 4x (or net debt to EBITDA above 3x) on a permanent basis.