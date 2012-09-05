(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan
Finance Organization for Municipalities' (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY20 billion,
20-year, series 24 domestic senior secured bonds. The bonds are due Sept. 28, 2032. The coupon
rate is 1.702%.
The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy role and very strong link to the
central government in Japan's local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor's
believes there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of
financial distress at JFM.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which excludes potential extraordinary
government support) for JFM to be 'a+'. JFM has high quality assets, in our view, and none of
the loans it has issued are nonperforming loans (NPLs), despite 100% concentration in one
sector; all loans are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities and carry guarantees from
the LRGs. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on JFM loans since the establishment
of the entity that preceded JFM in 1957. Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy
indebtedness of Japan's LRGs is a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a preferred creditor
to LRGs helps it maintain its 0% default rate.
