Sept 05 -
Overview
-- We believe Polish national gas supplier PGNiG SA's 2012 results will
be significantly below our previous expectations.
-- This is because Poland's regulatory framework appears to prevent PGNiG
passing on the rising cost of imported natural gas to end-consumers on a full
and timely basis, thereby threatening the company's profitability, cash flow,
and liquidity.
-- We are lowering our rating on PGNiG to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and placing
it on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Polish integrated gas company PGNiG SA to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'. We also placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch negative placement reflect PGNiG's widening
losses on oil-indexed and U.S. dollar-based imported natural gas. PGNiG sells
this gas on the domestic market under regulated prices below the imported
cost. The mounting losses incurred for the regulated domestic gas supply
business are therefore significantly weakening PGNiG's overall profitability
and cash generation. Should domestic gas tariffs not be allowed to increase
materially, PGNiG will, in our view, likely post an operating loss for 2012.
The Polish regulatory tariff framework's apparent lack of timely and full
pass-through of the cost of imported gas weakens our view of the relative
supportiveness of the system. This negatively affects the group's business
risk profile, in our view.
We believe that PGNiG will continue to incur losses toward the end of the
year, based on a forecast of EBITDA of below Polish zloty (PLN) 2 billion
(EUR480 million) for 2012. Additionally, PGNiG's recent investments in its
upstream operations and the acquisition of Vattenfall Heat Poland have
significantly increased the group's financial indebtedness to PLN9 billion as
of June 30, 2012. On a Standard & Poor's adjusted basis, which increases the
debt by adding PLN1.3 billion of pension and asset retirement obligations to
the financial liabilities and does not net off the PLN1.4 billion of cash held
on balance sheet, PGNiG's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio on June
30, 2012, was about 19%, down from about 49% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Debt to
EBITDA was 4.3x, down from 1.9x. We forecast that these credit metrics will
further deteriorate. Permanently weaker credit metrics would likely lead us to
lower our assessment of PGNiG's financial risk profile.
Should trading losses continue at the current rate, or potentially further
widen, PGNiG would be less able to refinance itself at reasonable cost in the
long term, in our view. Eventually, this could weaken PGNiG's liquidity. This
is especially in relation to its main liquidity facility, its
domestic-guaranteed note program, which to our knowledge restricts the use of
the facility with financial covenants. At this stage, we still consider
PGNiG's liquidity as "adequate".
The ratings further reflect our methodology for rating government-related
entities and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the
Republic of Poland (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency
A/Stable/A-1) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the
event of financial distress. This is based on PGNiG's "strong" link and an
"important" role to the government. As a result, the ratings currently benefit
from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we
now assess as 'bbb-'.
Liquidity
We consider PGNiG's overall liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. This incorporates our assumption that the reported current financial
liabilities related to PGNiG's domestic guaranteed bond program, whereby six
domestic banks guarantee to underwrite the group's short-term debt issuance,
will be rolled over. We further assume that PGNiG will successfully reset the
program's leverage covenant in order to remain in covenant compliance at the
end of fiscal 2012. We also factor in the potential for extraordinary
liquidity support from the main shareholder, the Republic of Poland, should it
become necessary.
PGNiG's liquidity sources for the next 12 months consist of:
-- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and marketable securities of
about PLN1 billion as of June 30, 2012, according to the group;
-- A guaranteed domestic bond program of PLN7 billion maturing in June
2015, PLN4.8 billion of which was not yet issued as of June 30, 2012,
according to the group. Availability under this facility is subject to
financial covenants, which we understand are tested biannually in April and
October. We understand from the company that PGNiG is currently in compliance
with the covenants and expects to remain in compliance in the forthcoming test
based on June 30, 2012, financial reporting. We further understand that the
group has started the process for resetting the covenants with the banks, and
that a potential covenant breach would not entitle the lenders to accelerate
the loans under the current agreement;
-- A guaranteed bond program of PGNiG Termika SA, which currently has
PLN1 billion of availability. We understand from the company that the
availability under this program is limited to PGNiG Termika and has no link to
financial indebtedness at the consolidated group level; and
-- Our estimate of operating cash flow for the next 12 months ranging
from PLN1.5 billion to PLN2.5 billion.
This compares with our assumptions for PGNiG's liquidity uses for the next 12
months, which include:
-- Investments of about PLN4.5 billion; and
-- No dividend payment, as proposed by the group's management board.
Furthermore, all short-term maturities under the guaranteed domestic bond
program are rolled over.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative placement on PGNiG within the next
three months after meeting with management and gathering further information.
We will discuss with management its expectations on the development of
domestic gas tariffs and the state of negotiations on its long-term gas
contracts. We will also discuss PGNiG's capital expenditure and investment
planning, its overall profitability and cash generation, and how the
management intends to secure liquidity of the group. We will further review
our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary support in the case of
financial distress by the Republic of Poland.
A further negative rating action could result due to the negative impact on
the business risk profile of the group caused by the adverse effects of the
domestic gas regulation. Further rating pressure could also materialize due to
the negative impact on the group's financial risk profile caused by weakened
key credit metrics. However, we could affirm the ratings if we believed that
the group's business risk profile had not weakened more than to the extent
expressed by the current business risk profile at the lower end of
"satisfactory", and if we saw a clear path toward stronger credit metrics from
the present level.
We currently believe that any downgrade would be limited to one further notch.
However, this is subject to our review of the group's liquidity situation and
the perceived likelihood of extraordinary support from the Republic Poland in
the event of financial distress.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG)
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/--
PGNiG Finance AB
Senior Unsecured* BBB/Watch Neg BBB+
*Guaranteed by Polish Oil & Gas Company SA