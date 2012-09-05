(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) -------------------- 05-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Gas and other
services
combined
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Sep-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
05-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================