(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 -
Overview
-- We believe the Swiss Canton of Vaud will maintain a solid, although
deteriorating, budgetary performance.
-- We are affirming our 'AA+' long-term rating on Vaud.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
likelihood the canton will achieve even stronger and sustainable performance,
thus further reducing its tax-supported debt to below 30% of operating
revenues and structurally improving its liquidity position to "very positive"
from the end of 2013.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Swiss Canton of Vaud. The outlook is
positive.
Rationale
The rating on Vaud reflects our view of the "predictable and supportive"
institutional framework for Swiss cantons, which we view as one of the
strongest globally, and Vaud's "very positive" financial management, as our
criteria define the terms. The rating also takes into account Vaud's wealthy
and resilient economy--GDP per capita was CHF61,895 (EUR50,295) in 2011, very
high in an international context--with strong health and education sectors,
and its solid budgetary performance.
The rating is constrained by Vaud's large contingent liabilities, mainly
related to its ownership of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV; AA/Negative/A-1+),
and its large unfunded pension liabilities.
We view Vaud's financial management as "very positive" for the rating. We
consider the canton to have a very high degree of transparency, detailed
financial planning, prudent debt management, and a strong willingness to
maintain a sound budgetary performance. In 2011, despite sluggish operating
revenues up just 0.2%, Vaud was able to maintain a very solid operating margin
at 11.7% of operating revenues, fully in line with our 2011 base-case
scenario. Moreover, thanks to exceptional capital revenues from BCV and delays
in its capital expenditure (capex) program, Vaud's surplus after capital
accounts, at 8.8% of total revenues, exceeded the 7% forecast in our 2011
base-case scenario.
Under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect Vaud to maintain its
solid budgetary performance, thanks notably to the resilience of its economy.
We forecast a gradual weakening of the operating balance to 4% of operating
revenues, owing to poor revenue growth of 1% to 1.5% per year, and
still-fast-growing social and health expenditure of 5% per year. In our view,
this operating performance will allow Vaud to post surpluses after capital
accounts until 2013 and a low deficit in 2014, despite an increase in capex to
CHF370 million per year, including net investments from the cantonal hospital,
from 2012-2014, compared with CHF290 million from 2008-2011.
In our view, this performance will allow Vaud to reduce its tax-supported debt
to a low 34% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 37% in 2011.
Nevertheless, our assessment of Vaud's debt burden remains negatively affected
by its large share of unfunded liabilities, which accounted for 56% of
operating revenues at the end of 2011.
We consider Vaud's large contingent liabilities, especially the cantonal bank
BCV, to be the main rating constraint.
Liquidity
We view Vaud's liquidity position as "positive" under our criteria. We expect
the canton's average adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months
and its available drawings on its CHF200 million committed bank line with BCV
to account for 80% to 120% of its next 12 months' debt service. We also
consider that the canton has a strong access to external liquidity, and
benefits from the strengths of its domestic capital market, to which we assign
a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '1', with '1'
being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest.
However, we expect some volatility in the canton's liquidity, ahead of its
large debt capital repayment peak of CHF1.16 billion in 2013. Although the
canton has already started ahead of schedule to refinance part of its debt
coming due in 2013, its liquid assets and contracted lines will likely fall to
a range between 80% and 120% of its next 12 months' debt service by mid-2013.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three likelihood
that the canton will show better budgetary performance compared with levels
under our base case, through tighter control over operating spending and
slightly stronger revenues, achieving an operating balance above 7% of
operating revenues in 2014. In this upside-case scenario, Vaud would be able
to structurally reduce its tax-supported debt below 30% of operating revenues
and structurally maintain "very positive" liquidity with a debt service
coverage ratio by adjusted cash and liquid assets in excess of 100% from 2013
onward. We could then raise the long-term rating on the canton in the next
year.
We might revise the outlook to stable if, in line with our base-case scenario,
Vaud's tax-supported debt remained structurally higher than 30% of operating
revenues while its liquidity position remained volatile next year.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology and Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S.
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And
Regional Governments, Dec. 19, 2011
-- Public Finance System Overview: Swiss Cantons, July 30, 2009
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Switzerland, Apr. 11, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Vaud (Canton of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured AA+