Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Chemical & Mineral Industries Private Limited (CMIPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by CIMPL's small size of operations as reflected by a low revenue base of INR250m in FY12 (year end March) and INR233.87m in FY11. The ratings are further constrained by the company's high working capital requirements due to its long net cash conversion cycle of 117 days in FY12 (FY11: 100 days).

The ratings are, however, supported by CMIPL's four-decade-long track record in manufacturing precipitated and activated calcium carbonate powder. The company has also maintained high profitability over the last four years due to its high negotiation power in terms of raw material procurement price. Raw materials mainly coal and lime stone are available in abundance locally. Operating EBITDA margins were 17.82% in FY12 and 15.85% in FY11.

The ratings are further supported by CMIPL's strong credit profile with net financial leverage (net debt/operating EBITDA) of 1.87x in FY12 (FY11: 1.75x) and net interest coverage of 5.48x, though the latter declined from 10.64x in FY11 due to higher interest expense. Liquidity has also been comfortable for the 12 months ended July 2012 as reflected by the moderate utilisation (74%) of its working capital limits.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include a sustained decline in operating margins resulting in net interest coverage of below 4.0x.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include a significant increase in scale of operations while maintaining the current financial profile.

CMIPL was incorporated in 1972 and commenced production in 1974. Besides manufacturing chemicals, the company also runs two windmills which contributed around 3.5% to total revenue in FY12.

Fitch has also rated CMIPL's bank loan facilities as follows:

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term rating 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR21.13m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)'