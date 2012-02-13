(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of
Korea-based Woori Investment & Securities Co., Ltd
(WIS) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of
WIS.
The rating actions of WIS are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'; rating
withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn