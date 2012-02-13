(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust's class D trust beneficiary
interests (TBIs) and mezzanine specified bonds (mezzanine SB) due October 2012. The agency has
also placed the class C TBIs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class B TBIs. The
transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating
actions are as follows:
JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust:
JPY0.7bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY8.8bn* Class C TBIs 'Bsf' placed on RWN
JPY7.2bn* Class D TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 20%
JLOC XXVIII mezzanine SB:
JPY3.6bn* TMK1 mezzanine SB: downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate
0%
*as of 10 February 2012
The downgrades of the class D TBIs and the mezzanine SB reflect Fitch's view
that principal loss for these is inevitable. Sales activity of the underlying
properties initiated by the asset manager has generally progressed according to
plan and the average selling price since the last rating action in March 2011
has exceeded Fitch's expectation. However, taking into account both Fitch's and
the asset manager's expected sales values of the remaining properties, the
agency believes that total property sales proceeds will be insufficient to
redeem the class D TBIs and mezzanine SB in full.
The RWN reflects uncertainty over the timing of full redemption of the class C
TBIs, as there are only eight months to the legal final maturity with 65
properties remaining in the portfolio. Fitch notes that many properties have
prospective buyers, according to the latest report from the asset manager, and
that the agency's expected sales values already reflect potential further price
declines compared with the asset manager's expectation as the transaction
approaches legal final maturity. However, due to the large number of properties
needed to be sold to redeem the TBIs in full in the run-up to the legal
maturity, there is a risk that the TBIs may not be paid in full by the legal
final maturity, should property sales be delayed. Fitch will monitor property
sales activity, especially the pace of sales and review the RWN status as
necessary.
The class B TBIs are highly likely to be redeemed in full at the next payment
date in April 2012, as the property sales so far have resulted in significant
paydown on this class of TBIs.
This transaction was originally backed by specified bonds issued by two Tokutei
Mokuteki Kaisha entities, which were in turn backed by 567 commercial real
estate properties. The transaction is currently secured by 65 properties and
sales proceeds from sold properties.