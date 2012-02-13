(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust's class D trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) and mezzanine specified bonds (mezzanine SB) due October 2012. The agency has also placed the class C TBIs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class B TBIs. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:

JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust:

JPY0.7bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY8.8bn* Class C TBIs 'Bsf' placed on RWN

JPY7.2bn* Class D TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 20%

JLOC XXVIII mezzanine SB:

JPY3.6bn* TMK1 mezzanine SB: downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 10 February 2012

The downgrades of the class D TBIs and the mezzanine SB reflect Fitch's view that principal loss for these is inevitable. Sales activity of the underlying properties initiated by the asset manager has generally progressed according to plan and the average selling price since the last rating action in March 2011 has exceeded Fitch's expectation. However, taking into account both Fitch's and the asset manager's expected sales values of the remaining properties, the agency believes that total property sales proceeds will be insufficient to redeem the class D TBIs and mezzanine SB in full.

The RWN reflects uncertainty over the timing of full redemption of the class C TBIs, as there are only eight months to the legal final maturity with 65 properties remaining in the portfolio. Fitch notes that many properties have prospective buyers, according to the latest report from the asset manager, and that the agency's expected sales values already reflect potential further price declines compared with the asset manager's expectation as the transaction approaches legal final maturity. However, due to the large number of properties needed to be sold to redeem the TBIs in full in the run-up to the legal maturity, there is a risk that the TBIs may not be paid in full by the legal final maturity, should property sales be delayed. Fitch will monitor property sales activity, especially the pace of sales and review the RWN status as necessary.

The class B TBIs are highly likely to be redeemed in full at the next payment date in April 2012, as the property sales so far have resulted in significant paydown on this class of TBIs.

This transaction was originally backed by specified bonds issued by two Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha entities, which were in turn backed by 567 commercial real estate properties. The transaction is currently secured by 65 properties and sales proceeds from sold properties.