Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed
income investor survey, which closed on 31 January and
represents the views of managers of an estimated USD7.1trn of
fixed income assets, shows that most survey participants think
the eurozone crisis will persist through 2012.
"48% of survey respondents expect the sovereign debt crisis
to continue largely as is," said Monica Insoll, Managing
Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "A quarter of
investors are more pessimistic, expecting the situation to
worsen, evenly balancing the 24% who think it will get better or
be solved." A very small minority of 3% optimistically
anticipate the crisis will be solved during the year.
"The investor survey largely accords with Fitch's view that
the eurozone crisis will persist, be punctuated by episodes of
severe financial volatility, and not be resolved without a
broad-based economic recovery," said Ed Parker, Head of EMEA
Sovereigns.
Although the ECB's December LTRO action boosted market
confidence in banks, benefits to sovereigns are viewed as more
uncertain. 37% of respondents said the ECB liquidity action in
December was "the big bazooka", reducing the risk of eurozone
sovereigns facing liquidity crises. However, 54% said there
would only be limited take-up by banks for the purpose of buying
sovereign debt. 9% of participants even thought the action could
worsen the crisis by increasing the sovereign-banking sector
links.
"Although the LTRO has eased near-term bank and sovereign
funding pressures, it is not evident that banks are using it for
large-scale purchases of sovereign debt outside their home
countries, nor that it has removed the risk of self-fulfilling
liquidity and solvency crises," said Mr. Parker.
Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed
Income Investor Survey is a leading indicator of investor
sentiment that provides valuable insight into the opinions of
professional asset managers regarding the state of the European
credit markets.
