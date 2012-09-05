(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 -

Summary analysis -- Malaysia -------------------------------------- 05-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Malaysia

Local currency A/Stable/A-1

Foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 560904

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2011 A/A-1 A-/A-2

07-Oct-2003 A+/A-1 A-/A-2

Rationale

The sovereign credit rating on Malaysia reflects the country's strong external liquidity position, its open and competitive middle-income economy, and high savings rate (gross saving rate at 34.6% of GDP in 2011). The country's foreign reserves stood at US$133.6 billion at the end of December 2011, compared with US$106.5 billion the year before, sufficient to finance 5.1 months of current account payments. Malaysia's net external asset position was 4.4% of current account receipts (CAR) at the end of 2011. Gross public sector external debt was moderate at 20.7% of the CAR in 2011.

Malaysia has a deep bond market, when compared with most of its peers, which reduces its reliance on external financing. Generally pragmatic economic policies and the government's efforts to enhance transparency and corporate governance have improved Malaysia's business environment.

However, the country's moderately weak fiscal and government debt profile for the rating category constrains the sovereign rating. We expect the growth in general government debt in 2012 will be unchanged from 2011's at 5.6%. In our view, the slow fiscal consolidation stems from the high subsidies and the relatively weak revenue structure; Malaysia depends largely on petroleum-related revenues. The government has been planning to reform the subsidy system and introduce a goods and services tax (GST). However, given the political sensitivities, we expect significant implementation, if any, would only be after the general election, which must be held by June 2013.

We believe Malaysia's gross general government debt in 2012 will increase slightly to 53.9% of GDP in 2012, from 51.9% in 2011, higher than most sovereigns in the 'A' rating category, except Israel and Poland. We expect net general government debt at 46% of GDP in 2012. That said, government securities held by the public sector, the state pension, and social insurance funds comprise approximately 10% of GDP. This ratio is in line with many peers in the 'A' rating category. Although Malaysia is a net external creditor, high foreign investments in the Malaysian government's securities (39% of total outstanding long-term government bonds as of March 2012) could make the country's capital market vulnerable to a sudden change in the flow of investment funds.