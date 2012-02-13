(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that maturity defaults continue to drive deterioration of the European CMBS portfolio. In Q411, 22.8% of all loans were in maturity default, a steep increase from 17.5% in Q311. Due to a combination of standstill agreements, restructurings and loan extensions, the proportion of loans that has been declared in default is slightly lower at 20.2%. However, this also represents a significant increase from 16.3% in Q311.

The increase in maturity defaults drove the proportion of fully performing loans even lower, to 62.5% in Q411 from 65.4% in Q311. Fitch expects this trend to continue. The increase in the weighted-average (WA) reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to 80% from 77% in the previous quarter indicates that future loan repayments will be even more difficult. This is further highlighted by the WA Fitch LTV, which is even higher at 98%.

Rating Watches and downgrades in Q411 were driven in many cases by downgrades of transaction counterparties or key tenants. However, Fitch also has growing concerns about approaching legal final maturities on CMBS bonds. The majority of CMBS legal final maturities commence in 2014 and peak in 2017, with only a small proportion of bonds maturing in 2012 and 2013.

"The increasing number of transactions moving into their tail periods will result in decreased flexibility for servicers when working out defaulted loans," says Mario Schmidt, Associate Director in Fitch's European CMBS team. "Loans with significant outstanding balances secured by a large number of assets are particularly at risk, especially if the collateral is of secondary or tertiary quality. It may become increasingly difficult to obtain resolutions within the two to three-year tail periods typically seen in EMEA CMBS."

The most prominent example is the Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) transaction. On 2 December 2011, Fitch downgraded all tranches to 'Csf' with a Recovery Estimate of RE0%, reflecting Fitch's expectation that an ongoing loan workout will not be completed by the notes' legal final maturity on 15 February 2012.

