Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded HDFC DA June 10- III - Rs. 109.60 crore's (an RMBS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts as follows:

INR46.6m SLCF upgraded to 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR737.5m purchaser payout affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects increased credit enhancement, due to amortisation of the loan pool. The upgrade also reflects the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base case assumption.

The affirmation reflects adequate available credit enhancement and satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of the payout date of 25 June 2012, available credit enhancement totalled INR101.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR739.4m.

According to the payout report of 25 June 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.20% of the original pool principal and 0.30% of the current pool principal. The transaction has amortised since the transaction closed in July 2010, leaving 67.5% of the original pool balance outstanding as of the collection month of May 2012.