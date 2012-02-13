(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Novo IV Trust - Locomotive's (an ABS transaction) pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR1,256.9m Series G affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,256.9m Series H affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR774.6m Series I affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR774.6m Series J affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables due to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited from the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India, in respect of certain rolling stock assets that were leased from August 1998 to March 1999.

The affirmation is based on the credit quality of the Ministry of Railways (the underlying obligor), as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address the ultimate payment of principal to the PTC investors by the final legal maturity date of 17 October 2014, in accordance with the transaction documentation.