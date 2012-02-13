(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VEB Finance Limited's Series 5 issues of senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) Long-term ratings of 'BBB'.

The notes are issued under Vnesheconombank's (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') USD30bn LPN programme, rated 'BBB'/'F3'. The Series 5 USD750m issue carries a 5.375% fixed interest rate and is due February 2017.

VEB's ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.