BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VEB Finance Limited's Series 5 issues of senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) Long-term ratings of 'BBB'.
The notes are issued under Vnesheconombank's (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') USD30bn LPN programme, rated 'BBB'/'F3'. The Series 5 USD750m issue carries a 5.375% fixed interest rate and is due February 2017.
VEB's ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.
DUBAI, June 12 Qatar can easily defend its economy and currency against sanctions by other Arab states, Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told CNBC television in an interview broadcast on Monday.